Last Halloween for Kostume Room in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — After 30 years, the Kostume Room is closing its doors and packing up thousands of costumes.

The store was started by Gayle Vaartjes and her sister after they found a love for making Halloween costumes for their kids. Now, Vaartjes and her husband, Randy, are preparing for their last Halloween sale.

“I wasn’t planning on doing anything like this, just making costumes and having something more to do,” Vaartjes said. “I like my customers. I enjoy helping them, making friendships. It’s been great. That’s the part I’m going to miss.”

Inside the Kostume Room in Wyoming.

The Kostume Room is currently off of 36th Street near Clyde Park Avenue SW. It’s been in that location for around 23 years. However, Gayle and Randy Vaartjes said they have sold the building and plan to retire at the end of December.

“I want to update our passports and go to the Netherlands and show her where I used to live as a kid,” Randy said.

The store and costumes inside hold many memories for their customers, including the Stahlhood family. Stephanie Stahlhood and her family drove from Battle Creek to say goodbye to the store and buy a special item.

“It’s from our childhood, so it’s pretty sad,” Stahlhood said. “So it’s pretty sad.”

They came to buy the suit that they rented for her and her husband’s wedding. Along the way, they also grabbed costumes for them and their kids for Halloween.

“It’s a very unique store, so it’s just the experience of something like this closing down,” Stahlhood said. “It really hits my heart and there’s nothing like this anywhere else.”

While the Vaartjes are stepping away from the store, they hope it’s not the end of the Kostume Room. They are looking for someone to take over.

“That’s what I would love to happen. That way we can keep the Kostume Room going instead of it folding up,” Gayle said. “I don’t want that to happen. We worked too hard.”

They are having retirement sales at the store right now and it will stay open until the end of December. They ask anyone interested in taking over to reach out to them.

