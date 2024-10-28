Open in App
    • WOOD TV8

    Police: Man shot, injured in NW Grand Rapids

    By Michael Oszust,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxZzg_0wP9RuFX00

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was shot and injured in northwest Grand Rapids early Monday morning.

    The Grand Rapids Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue NW south of Leonard Street NW.

    A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

    It’s unknown what led to the shooting and police did not release suspect information.

    Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

