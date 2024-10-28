Police: Man shot, injured in NW Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was shot and injured in northwest Grand Rapids early Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue NW south of Leonard Street NW.

A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting and police did not release suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

