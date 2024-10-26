Open in App
    WOOD TV8

    Voters are being inundated with political mailers. So what’s the point?

    By Todd Heywood,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXk7h_0wN3AcDa00

    LANSING, Mich. ( WLNS ) — For weeks, mailboxes across the region, the state, the nation have been stuffed with rigid full color political mailers.

    Employees of WLNS, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Lansing, gathered the political mailers they got for about four and a half weeks. It added up to hundreds of mailers for races ranging from the presidential battle to the U.S. Senate to downballot races on the county level to school board candidates.

    Adrian Hemond, CEO of Grassroots Midwest, has made a living running campaigns for candidates and issues for decades. Political mailers are the bread and butter of his work.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmD5N_0wN3AcDa00
    Some of the political mailers received by WLNS employees over the last month. (WLNS)

    He met with WLNS Wednesday to review the collected cache of political mailers, saying the results were not surprising.

    “Both parties are awash in money and direct mail is a great way to reach voters,” he said.

    “You have to do direct mail, even though it goes directly in the trash,” he continued. “You still get those three to eight seconds with the voter where you’re delivering your message to the voter you wanna talk to.”

    Musk-Benson feud: Does Michigan have too many registered voters?

    WHERE MAILERS COME FROM

    In consultation with Hemond, WLNS identified four broad categories of political mailers.

    • Direct from the candidate: These are mail pieces specifically paid for by the candidate’s committee.
    • Special interest: These mailers are from groups seeking to influence the election, like Planned Parenthood, Americans for Prosperity and the state political parties.
    • Officeholder mail: These are mailings from elected officeholders touting the politician’s accomplishments. They do not contain active encouragement to vote but serve as a reminder of the good things the candidate has done.
    • Advertising as political mail: These are mailers that imply the item is about politics but is actually an advertisement for goods or services.

    “(Mailers are) not meant to persuade people who the right choice is,” Hemond said. “It’s meant to persuade people it’s really important that you vote and here’s why.”

    All those political ads have one goal: Get you to vote

    He also said different mailers aim to motivate specific types of voters to get out to the polls. He pointed to two to illustrate his point. One was sent out by Planned Parenthood advocating for two Democrats running for the Michigan Supreme Court.

    “These pieces are intended to convince people that they should show up to vote because these two women who are running for Supreme Court are going to support abortion rights,” Hemond said.

    A second piece was sent by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

    “This is a really great example of not persuading you to vote for any particular candidate,” he says. “This piece was mailed to somebody that in their voter dataset, that tells this group that they’re a pro-gun voter. And so all you’re trying to do here is convince this person to vote.”

    The piece urged the recipient to vote and bet that, based on voter data, the person would “vote for the right candidates because you’re a gun rights supporter.”

    WHY THAT MAILER CAME TO YOU, SPECIFICALLY

    Data is the engine that drives the majority of the mailings, Hemond said. Each person in the country has deep data-driven profiles with purchasing histories, interests, hobbies, voting history, likely political leanings and more. It’s all data that anyone with a smartphone is feeding to companies through applications.

    “Each of us, like I mentioned, carries around a smartphone attached to our hip where we give away massive amounts of data about ourselves every single day,” he said.

    A lot of that data is commercially available for purchase.

    “The thing I always tell people is that if you’re being offered something for free, you’re the product,” Hemond said of data collection.

    AI may try to keep you from voting. Don’t fall for it

    He said that data is key to making sure the mailers land in the mailboxes of people you want to motivate to vote for a specific candidate based on specific issues or concerns. Sending a pro-gun message to a gun control supporter or pro-choice literature to a pro-life voter could “activate them to go vote” in opposition to what the mailer is advocating for.

    “So having good political data to make sure you’re getting the right message in front of the right voter is crucial,” he said.

    The majority of the mail obtained by WLNS was paid for by outside political groups — state political parties, unions and advocacy groups. Hemond said there’s a simple explanation for that.

    “Most of the mail coming from outside groups is because they’re the ones who actually have money, right?” he said. “It’s very easy for a super PAC (political action committee) or a 501(c)(4) (a political nonprofit) to just write a check for a whole suite of communications tactics.”

    Candidates, he said, are trapped by the difficulty of raising money from supporters. That’s a time-consuming process and the money comes “in little dribs and drabs.” But groups like Americans for Prosperity, Planned Parenthood and the UAW have long histories of raising money.

    “The Koch brothers can just write a check, right? Planned Parenthood can just write a check. The UAW can just write a check and it’s done,” Hemond said. “And so it’s a lot more efficient and they have a lot more money, right?”

    RETURN ON INVESTMENT

    That doesn’t mean the money being spent on the mailers, estimated to be millions of dollars, is money well spent, Hemond said. The more complicated the mailer — size, folds, seals — the more expensive and less likely to get voters’ attention.

    “Most people aren’t going to take the time to actually open this up,” he said, examining one mailer, “especially because it’s stuck together.”

    What to know about absentee, early voting ahead of Nov. 5 election

    He called ballot application mailers sent by the nonprofit Center for Voter Information a “mess.”

    “It’s not clear what a person would be trying to accomplish with that,” he said. “Something that’s addressed to current resident is sealed up … everyone who sees this is going to assume that it’s junk mail, right? You’re delivering no message about anything to voters that doesn’t require them to open it up. So this is extraordinarily inefficient.”

    He opened the mailer up, unfolding it multiple times.

    “I believe this is an extraordinarily expensive piece of mail,” he said. “Very, very limited effectiveness, right?”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9ZXZ_0wN3AcDa00
    The full voter registration mailer from the Center for Voter Participation, held up by an employee of 6 News to show its length. (WLNS)

    He estimated the mailer likely had a very low response rate — “no more than 2% or 3%” — because it required so much work to open, fill out and return.

    “This has got all the hallmarks of consultants stealing someone’s money,” he said.

    What safeguards are in place for absentee ballots? Clerks explain

    Those mailings have been criticized by Mid-Michigan clerks previously. Tom Lopach, executive director of the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Voter Information, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Hemond’s criticism.

    GOAL: ‘CRY UNCLE’

    Ultimately, the deluge of mailers is designed to have a cumulative impact on voters. The barrage of images and buzzwords build a connection between candidate and issue in voters’ minds, Hemond said.

    “That’s what these campaigns and these outside groups are going for,” he said. “They essentially want to drown you in the information environment until you cry uncle and go to what they want you to do.”

    Your Local Election Headquarters

    The good news is that point has been reached.

    “We have reached the point of diminishing returns in terms of proximity to the elections,” Hemond said. “There are still consultants out there that will take your money to send a direct mail piece, but at this point, it’s pretty ineffective.”

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    R. M.
    1d ago
    What a waste of money with all those tons of political mailers. Everyday I keep getting them like 6 at a time. If you know which candidate you are going to vote for what's the point in getting the excessive political mailers? I just wind up throwing them away.
    View all comments

