    • WOOD TV8

    Sunny and seasonable Thursday

    By Ellen Bacca,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwimN_0wJyFxJM00

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Most of West Michigan sees a morning low dipping to 32° by this point in the season, but many of us have not yet this year. While a few frosty mornings are in the forecast, there is a good chance we may go another week or more before seeing a widespread freeze

    TODAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable
    HIGH: 59
    WIND: S/SW 5-15 mph

    Warm weather has made for great Fall planting and gardening. Read more here.
    How do meteorologists forecast temperatures? Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca explains in this week’s “Ask Ellen”.

    TODAY: Scattered morning frost, plentiful sunshine, and seasonal temperatures topping out near 60.

    TONIGHT A dry evening will give way to clouds and a good chance of rain developing after midnight. Lows will be a little warmer in the mid 40s.

    FRIDAY Rain showers are expected before 2 p.m. with the heaviest during the morning. Most of us will enjoy the much needed rain to the tune of 0.10″ to 0.25″. Gradual clearing will arrive later during the afternoon. Weather will be dry for the Football Frenzy games and Trunk or Treats. Highs will remain in the upper 50s.

    WEEKEND High pressure will provide clear skies and seasonable temperatures with a frosty start to the day on Sunday. Highs will remain in the 50s.

    LOOKING AHEAD 70s return to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with rain possible Halloween.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fGIF_0wJyFxJM00
