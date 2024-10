Report: Microsoft buys second property in West Michigan

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Microsoft Corporation has purchased a 272-acre piece of property in Allegan County, Crain’s Grand Rapids Business reports.

Crain’s reports Microsoft purchased two pieces of property along US-131 in Dorr Township, with one along 144th Avenue and the other at 4555 14th St. south of 146th Avenue.

Microsoft also recently purchased a 316-acre property in Gaines Township in Kent County. In a statement to News 8 Monday, it said it bought that property for a potential data center.

“This 316-acre site was identified in collaboration with The Right Place as part of our ongoing search for development opportunities in the Michigan market,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in the statement. “While project plans, capital investment, and potential employee numbers are yet to be finalized, we will provide updates as information becomes available.”

Microsoft worked with economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage Corp. to acquire the Dorr Township property, Crain’s reports.

