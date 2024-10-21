Open in App
    • WOOD TV8

    Brews and bikes: Brewstillery opens inside Grand Haven’s Loose Spokes

    By Madalyn Buursma,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gONw7_0wGG9mrr00

    GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A business serving up cocktails and beers recently opened in Grand Haven inside a bike shop.

    Off the Chain Brewstillery opened at the end of August inside the same building as Loose Spokes , located at 1434 Colfax Ave near Beechtree Street. It offers seven beers, wine and seasonal cocktails.

    It also occasionally offers live music, with a plan to add a stage on the patio next year. While it doesn’t have a food menu, customers can bring in food from local restaurants, and there are food trucks on Tuesdays.

    Off the Chain Brewstillery was opened by Kurt and Wendy Knoth, the parents of Loose Spokes owners Christian Miller and Addy Knoth-Miller.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXneg_0wGG9mrr00
    Loose Spokes and Off the Chain Brewstillery in Grand Haven. (Oct. 21, 2024)

    Loose Spokes was first opened in 1989. Miller worked at the full-service bike shop for 10 years before buying it, but he had to move the bike shop as the former owner sold the old property.

    “(Moving) was a good thing, because we could do everything that we wanted to do with the building and as far as the setup and the flow of things,” Miller said. “It ended up working out really well.”

    They bought the property at Colfax Avenue in 2021 and reopened inside the space about two years ago.

    “It’s been really cool to see (Christian Miller) doing his dream. This is what he’s wanted his whole life,” Knoth-Miller said. “I’m very proud of him, and I know my parents are too. And they believed in him, which is why they helped us with this. … It’s been really cool to have both businesses side by side.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccDxV_0wGG9mrr00
    Loose Spokes in Grand Haven. (Oct. 21, 2024)

    Renovating the space took a lot of effort, with the team deciding to focus on opening the bike shop first. They spent “a lot of sleepless nights” wondering if they were making the right move, Wendy Knoth said.

    The building had been dilapidated for years. They said they went through 32 dumpsters clearing out the building, and they recycled around 35,000 pounds of steel.

    But they persevered and say they’re glad they were able to open a new business on the east side of Grand Haven.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXwI1_0wGG9mrr00
      The Loose Spokes and Off the Chain Brewstillery property prior to renovations. (Courtesy Kurt Knoth)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cQ3B_0wGG9mrr00
      The Loose Spokes and Off the Chain Brewstillery property prior to renovations. (Courtesy Kurt Knoth)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zV4G6_0wGG9mrr00
      The Loose Spokes and Off the Chain Brewstillery property prior to renovations. (Courtesy Kurt Knoth)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7NBw_0wGG9mrr00
      The Loose Spokes and Off the Chain Brewstillery property prior to renovations. (Courtesy Kurt Knoth)

    “The neighborhood really appreciates what we’ve done with this,” Kurt Knoth said. “We want to give back to them and give them a good experience when they come.”

    “We love Grand Haven. We live here, we own a home here, we’re invested in the community,” his wife said.

    Prior to opening the brewstillery, Kurt Knoth worked in healthcare, while Wendy Knoth worked for a local plumber. They said they learned a lot as they worked together to open a new business, and that it brought them closer together.

    “This has been a new adventure for both of us,” Wendy Knoth said.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrlZN_0wGG9mrr00
      Off the Chain Brewstillery in Grand Haven. (Oct. 21, 2024)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViTjW_0wGG9mrr00
      Off the Chain Brewstillery in Grand Haven. (Oct. 21, 2024)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08S8Ec_0wGG9mrr00
      Off the Chain Brewstillery in Grand Haven. (Oct. 21, 2024)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MH8Zx_0wGG9mrr00
      Off the Chain Brewstillery in Grand Haven. (Oct. 21, 2024)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHWrD_0wGG9mrr00
      Off the Chain Brewstillery in Grand Haven. (Oct. 21, 2024)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DccG7_0wGG9mrr00
      Off the Chain Brewstillery in Grand Haven. (Oct. 21, 2024)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tayJu_0wGG9mrr00
      Off the Chain Brewstillery in Grand Haven. (Oct. 21, 2024)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Shmv8_0wGG9mrr00
      Off the Chain Brewstillery in Grand Haven. (Oct. 21, 2024)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvGra_0wGG9mrr00
      Off the Chain Brewstillery in Grand Haven. (Oct. 21, 2024)

    The two businesses complement each other well, with some Off the Chain customers stopping to look at the bikes after a drink or two, and some Loose Spokes customers grabbing a drink while they wait on repairs.

    The Knoth couple said they want the brewstillery to be a space for community, where people can enjoy a drink and the business’ atmosphere.

    They said they’ve enjoyed building “something that’s bigger than ourselves.”

    “That’s new for both of us,” Kurt Knoth said. “We’ve always worked for somebody else, and now we’re working for ourselves.”

