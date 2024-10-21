Bill would expand use of therapy dogs in Michigan courtrooms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Advocates are pushing to expand the use of emotional support dogs in Michigan courtrooms.

The dogs have been allowed in courtrooms since state law was first changed in September 2018. They have been by victims’ sides as they testify on the stand in some criminal cases, including child abuse, sexual assault and other crimes specific to vulnerable adults.

Kathleen Feeney, a judge for the Michigan Court of Appeals, worked in Kent County family circuit court for over two decades. There, she saw how hard it is for young victims to talk through their trauma on the witness stand. It’s often the first time they’re speaking out.

“When they have to come in here and testify and tell their story, it’s very difficult for them,” she said.

Currently, the dogs are only available to victims 15 years and younger, those with a developmental disability and vulnerable adults. While other counties have used the dogs in criminal cases, in Kent County, they are currently only used for civil cases involving abuse and neglect, like family court.

Ginger, a therapy dog at the Kent County courthouse in downtown Grand Rapids. (Oct. 17, 2024)

Advocates say the dogs can calm children, keep them grounded and even help them recall facts and testify more accurately.

“When you see kids have to come into court and have to testify and tell their story … you realize how important it is we do everything we can within the law to permit them to come in and be brave enough and say the words they need to say to confront the people who’ve hurt them and to be able to get some justice for themselves,” Feeney said.

Feeney says the current law doesn’t go far enough. She’s urging the House to pass Senate Bill 248 , which would make the dogs available to those 17 and younger.

“Often times when it’s happening, they’re very young, there’s delayed response and there’s delayed disclosure,” she said. “They’re coming in when they’re 17, 18, 19, 24 and finally telling their story.”

Because the dogs’ handlers are volunteers, Feeney said the program comes at no cost other than their parking fees.

Since the program first started, many of the dogs have gotten older or died. The bill would allow more dogs to be included. Any therapy dog organization that is recognized by the American Kennel Club could take part in the program.

The bill already passed the Michigan Senate in a unanimous vote in June 2023. It has been before the House Judiciary Committee for over a year now.

“If we can’t give them an opportunity to sit here and tell their story, then we’re not providing for our kids,” Feeney said. “That trauma is going to follow them throughout their entire life.”

Ericka Hayes, a victim advocate for the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, often works with young survivors. She’s seen the difference the dogs make firsthand.

“A young child had to come in and testify in a criminal sexual conduct case, which is very hard,” Hayes said. “She was really tough, she’s really strong, and she made it through her testimony. Got done. Walked out. And the second she saw that dog, she collapsed and cried and hugged that dog. That’s the first thing they did.”

