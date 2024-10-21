Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WOOD TV8

    Bill would expand use of therapy dogs in Michigan courtrooms

    By Byron Tollefson,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpbIa_0wGG4gBC00

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Advocates are pushing to expand the use of emotional support dogs in Michigan courtrooms.

    The dogs have been allowed in courtrooms since state law was first changed in September 2018. They have been by victims’ sides as they testify on the stand in some criminal cases, including child abuse, sexual assault and other crimes specific to vulnerable adults.

    ‘Just great’: UM Health-West highlights dog therapy program

    Kathleen Feeney, a judge for the Michigan Court of Appeals, worked in Kent County family circuit court for over two decades. There, she saw how hard it is for young victims to talk through their trauma on the witness stand. It’s often the first time they’re speaking out.

    “When they have to come in here and testify and tell their story, it’s very difficult for them,” she said.

    Currently, the dogs are only available to victims 15 years and younger, those with a developmental disability and vulnerable adults. While other counties have used the dogs in criminal cases, in Kent County, they are currently only used for civil cases involving abuse and neglect, like family court.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrqKV_0wGG4gBC00
    Ginger, a therapy dog at the Kent County courthouse in downtown Grand Rapids. (Oct. 17, 2024)

    Advocates say the dogs can calm children, keep them grounded and even help them recall facts and testify more accurately.

    “When you see kids have to come into court and have to testify and tell their story … you realize how important it is we do everything we can within the law to permit them to come in and be brave enough and say the words they need to say to confront the people who’ve hurt them and to be able to get some justice for themselves,” Feeney said.

    Feeney says the current law doesn’t go far enough. She’s urging the House to pass Senate Bill 248 , which would make the dogs available to those 17 and younger.

    “Often times when it’s happening, they’re very young, there’s delayed response and there’s delayed disclosure,” she said. “They’re coming in when they’re 17, 18, 19, 24 and finally telling their story.”

    Because the dogs’ handlers are volunteers, Feeney said the program comes at no cost other than their parking fees.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QFFz_0wGG4gBC00
    Ginger, a therapy dog at the Kent County courthouse in downtown Grand Rapids. (Oct. 17, 2024)

    Since the program first started, many of the dogs have gotten older or died. The bill would allow more dogs to be included. Any therapy dog organization that is recognized by the American Kennel Club could take part in the program.

    The bill already passed the Michigan Senate in a unanimous vote in June 2023. It has been before the House Judiciary Committee for over a year now.

    ‘Chill’ facility dogs support Forest Hills students

    “If we can’t give them an opportunity to sit here and tell their story, then we’re not providing for our kids,” Feeney said. “That trauma is going to follow them throughout their entire life.”

    Ericka Hayes, a victim advocate for the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, often works with young survivors. She’s seen the difference the dogs make firsthand.

    “A young child had to come in and testify in a criminal sexual conduct case, which is very hard,” Hayes said. “She was really tough, she’s really strong, and she made it through her testimony. Got done. Walked out. And the second she saw that dog, she collapsed and cried and hugged that dog. That’s the first thing they did.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Lorie G
    1d ago
    NO. Service dogs are one thing. Emotional support dogs are not Service Dogs!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Ferris State pulls, discards meat after recall
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Off-duty paramedic, OBGYN save teen’s life at tennis tournament
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Task force seeks to standardize child protective legal aid in Michigan
    WOOD TV817 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Spotting the signs of bullying among kids
    WOOD TV818 hours ago
    Michigan hospitals conserve IV fluid after hurricane causes shortage
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Deputies seek 2 suspects in Clarence Township break-in
    WOOD TV83 hours ago
    Rabid bat found in Muskegon County, health department says
    WOOD TV817 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Trading cards, merchandise stolen from Grandville shop
    WOOD TV818 hours ago
    Ask Ellen: How do you forecast temperatures?
    WOOD TV811 hours ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Deputies: Oshtemo Township shooting sends minor to hospital
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by car near Constantine
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    WOOD TV816 hours ago
    Deputies: 19-year-old killed in rollover ATV crash
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy