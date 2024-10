Annual walk to turn Calder Plaza pink for breast cancer awareness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You’ll likely see a lot of pink in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday for an event raising awareness and funds for breast cancer survivors and advocates.

Making Strides of West Michigan is an annual walk hosted by the American Cancer Society. This year the walk is being held at Calder Plaza. The event starts at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

The walk is free and anyone can join in. The event is a way to fundraise for research through the American Cancer Society. The fundraising goal this year is $185,000.

“I think it’s so important because it just shows the community that we’re all not that different and we have commonalities that we can take on together. Sometimes cancer and things like cancer can make you feel alone and it’s nice to know that there are people that see you,” Kaela Chambers, senior development manager at the American Cancer Society, said.

