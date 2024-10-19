Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WOOD TV8

    Clerks invite citizens to get involved in elections

    By Katie Rosendale,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnYV6_0wDOwZZ700

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — County clerks are inviting community members to get involved in the election process and see what’s going on firsthand.

    “I firmly believe that trusting the process requires understanding how it works, and the way to do that is by education, transparency and participation,” Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said.

    Your Local Election Headquarters

    PRE-ELECTION TESTING

    “One of the great things about the system is that everything is accessible to the public to watch and see,” Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said.

    Roebuck explained that every tabulator that will be used in an election must undergo “a pretty rigorous test” beforehand, known as a logic and accuracy test.

    “We’re inserting a number of ballots into the tabulator to ensure that it counts what it’s supposed to count, that it doesn’t count what it’s not supposed to. So if a voter makes a mistake or overvotes, we want to give the voter that option to correct their ballot,” he said. “…The public can see and observe that whole process.”

    What safeguards are in place for absentee ballots? Clerks explain

    After the testing is done, a memory device is sealed into the tabulator and the seal number is recorded in different places, according to Roebuck. Later, inspectors can make sure the tabulator hasn’t been meddled with by checking that the seal number matches what was recorded.

    “(In) Ottawa County, the county owns the equipment and so they are responsible and required to do the equipment testing,” Posthumus Lyons said. “But here in Kent County, it’s our local units of government that put those tests on.”

    If you’d like to observe testing in Kent County, you can find the schedule at kentcountyvotes.com , though many municipalities have already finished their testing.

    Schedule: Kent County’s public testing ahead of the Nov. 5 election

    Testing throughout Ottawa County has already concluded ahead of the Nov. 5 election, according to an online schedule .

    ‘COME AND WORK AN ELECTION’

    If you’re not sure about the election process, you’re encouraged to get involved.

    “Come and work an election,” Posthumus Lyons said. “Nothing can make you trust the process more than going through the training, the rigorous training that our election inspectors … go through and to see it and do it on the ground.”

    What to know about absentee, early voting ahead of Nov. 5 election

    The clerks say people from both parties are needed.

    “We’re required to have a bipartisan team together at every place, every major decision where an election decision is happening,” Roebuck said. “It’s bipartisan. It’s open to the public. It’s transparent. It’s run by professionals who undergo training. And it is your neighbors doing this. We encourage people to sign up and become one of those neighbors helping the process out, but we’re all in it together.”

    If you’re interested in becoming an election inspector in Kent County, click here . For Ottawa County, click here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Prison library receives Michigan’s annual Librarian’s Excellence Award
    WOOD TV83 days ago
    Meijer finishes renovations at 28th and Kalamazoo store
    WOOD TV83 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Why experts say keeping standard time is ‘undeniably’ better for us
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Debate to be held for Grand Rapids mayoral candidates
    WOOD TV812 hours ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Ferris State pulls, discards meat after recall
    WOOD TV85 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Why is a Twix called a ‘Twix’?
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Mississippi couple celebrates 60 years of marriage at Chick-Fil-A
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Deputies: 19-year-old killed in rollover ATV crash
    WOOD TV87 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WOOD TV86 hours ago
    Family displaced after Hastings attached garage fire
    WOOD TV85 hours ago
    The Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight: How to see it
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Why do tires get low when it is cold outside?
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    2 hospitalized after Polkton Township crash
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    What MI Big Lots stores have or will be closed this year
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Deputies: Oshtemo Township shooting sends minor to hospital
    WOOD TV822 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy