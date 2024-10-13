Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Grand Rapids Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected in Grand Rapids late this week for a campaign event.

Harris’ event is set for Friday, her campaign told News 8, though the exact time and location had not been released as of Sunday morning.

With absentee voting already underway in the presidential election, the race is neck-and-neck in Michigan and several other key battleground states. An Emerson College Polling survey released Thursday recorded an outright tie in Michigan, with 49% of voters saying they intended to vote for Harris and 49% for former President Donald Trump.

With Michigan — and the race overall — so close, both candidates have been spending plenty of time in the state. The Harris campaign said the Friday visit will be her sixth to Michigan since she became the Democratic nominee for the presidency; she is also expected in Detroit Tuesday. It will be her first to this side of the state since mid-July, before President Joe Biden dropped out of the campaign, when she visited the Kalamazoo area to discuss reproductive rights. Metro Grand Rapids has had more recent visits from Harris’ her husband Doug Ehmoff and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz , most recently on Sept. 12.

Trump and his running mate JD Vance, a U.S senator from Ohio, have also made multiple trips to Michigan, including just last week, when Trump was in Detroit . The former president’s last visit to West Michigan was Sept. 27, when he spoke at a rally in Walker ; Vance was in Marne the following week.

Early in-person voting must begin statewide by Oct. 26. Election Day is Nov. 5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.