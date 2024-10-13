6G: The next steps in wireless tech are on the horizon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It seems like only yesterday that the internet became a social mainstay. But the days of dial-up and flip phones are already long gone, and soon the 5G technology that dominates today’s mobile devices will be, as well.

So what’s next? 6G .

In reality, 6G isn’t any one thing. It’s a classification of a new generation of tech advancements. The term emerged into the common lexicon with “3G tech,” which led the way in the early part of the 2000s and was eventually replaced by 4G and now 5G.

Each step in technological advancement, particularly with mobile streaming and communication, has been focused on increasing speed and expanding tools and access. Do you remember trying to stream something on your smartphone 10 years ago? While buffer times and blurry resolution still exist, our tools and connections are much stronger now.

Some of the terms and goals being discussed in tech circles seem mind-boggling, especially when viewed with recent history in mind. Remember dial up? That topped out at roughly 56 kilobits per second. Currently, the Federal Communications Commission defines basic broadband speeds at 3 to 8 megabits per second (roughly 3,000 to 8,000 kilobits). Advanced broadband tops out around 100 Mbps.

6G tech aims to kick things into overdrive . In 2021, LG unveiled a tool that can send and receive a terabyte of wireless data — as in 1,000 gigabytes or 1 million megabytes. Researchers in South Korea are working on a “terahertz frequency band” that would handle data speeds five times faster than the current 5G networks and 100 times faster than 4G tech.

For Patrick Seeling , a computer sciences professor at Central Michigan University, 6G will likely be what earnestly opens the door for virtual reality.

“Before, it was always just more bandwidth, more bandwidth, more bandwidth. Now, we are at the cusp also where, for use cases, the idea is not just more bandwidth … it’s now latency,” Seeling told News 8.

On sabbatical, Seeling has made several trips to Germany to work with other experts at the Technical University of Dresden on elements of 6G technology, partnering his research with mechanical and electrical engineers and even psychologists and other experts from the medical field.

He said the easiest way to understand the concept is to look at the advancements with virtual reality in mind. As we approach 6G technology and beyond, designers have to understand that we have reached a point where our designed tools may not be the limiting factor, but the human brain.

A girl plays a virtual reality game at the Mobile World Congress trade show on Feb. 26, 2024, in Barcelona. (Getty Images)

“(For virtual reality) we have a human involved in this. So, the problem is no longer just a technical problem,” Seeling explained. “It now becomes one where there is psychology involved and this idea of how we perceive reality.”

For humans, the feedback loop on our senses is virtually instantaneous. On average, the human brain can discern feedback for things like taste, touch and smell in one millisecond. For virtual reality to “feel real,” those systems have to be able to mimic that feedback.

Currently, the technology can handle the speed of that feedback, but only with high amounts of bandwidth, limiting that effectiveness to areas close to cell towers — a range of approximately 20 to 25 miles. Engineers, including Seeling, have been focused on the concept of “negative latency” and artificial intelligence to cover the gap.

Using AI, engineers can make models of any specific user and predict what a person would do in a given situation to jump-start that feedback loop. One of the tests Seeling and his fellow researchers have run is on a simple task: reaching for a cup.

“If I reach for it, is there a way that I can have a system that predicts with high accuracy, maybe a second before I actually grab the thing, that I’m going to grab this particular cup. You extrapolate from that,” Seeling said. “If it can predict what I’m going to do even half a second ahead of time, then all of a sudden, we can virtually stretch this 20-, 25-mile limit almost around the world and back again a couple of times.”

