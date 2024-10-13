Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WOOD TV8

    6G: The next steps in wireless tech are on the horizon

    By Matt Jaworowski,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQGrm_0w55a9j900

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It seems like only yesterday that the internet became a social mainstay. But the days of dial-up and flip phones are already long gone, and soon the 5G technology that dominates today’s mobile devices will be, as well.

    So what’s next? 6G .

    In reality, 6G isn’t any one thing. It’s a classification of a new generation of tech advancements. The term emerged into the common lexicon with “3G tech,” which led the way in the early part of the 2000s and was eventually replaced by 4G and now 5G.

    Each step in technological advancement, particularly with mobile streaming and communication, has been focused on increasing speed and expanding tools and access. Do you remember trying to stream something on your smartphone 10 years ago? While buffer times and blurry resolution still exist, our tools and connections are much stronger now.

    Tech Week: How can you protect yourself from AI?

    Some of the terms and goals being discussed in tech circles seem mind-boggling, especially when viewed with recent history in mind. Remember dial up? That topped out at roughly 56 kilobits per second. Currently, the Federal Communications Commission defines basic broadband speeds at 3 to 8 megabits per second (roughly 3,000 to 8,000 kilobits). Advanced broadband tops out around 100 Mbps.

    6G tech aims to kick things into overdrive . In 2021, LG unveiled a tool that can send and receive a terabyte of wireless data — as in 1,000 gigabytes or 1 million megabytes. Researchers in South Korea are working on a “terahertz frequency band” that would handle data speeds five times faster than the current 5G networks and 100 times faster than 4G tech.

    For Patrick Seeling , a computer sciences professor at Central Michigan University, 6G will likely be what earnestly opens the door for virtual reality.

    “Before, it was always just more bandwidth, more bandwidth, more bandwidth. Now, we are at the cusp also where, for use cases, the idea is not just more bandwidth … it’s now latency,” Seeling told News 8.

    Grand Rapids wants to be a tech hub. Is it succeeding?

    On sabbatical, Seeling has made several trips to Germany to work with other experts at the Technical University of Dresden on elements of 6G technology, partnering his research with mechanical and electrical engineers and even psychologists and other experts from the medical field.

    He said the easiest way to understand the concept is to look at the advancements with virtual reality in mind. As we approach 6G technology and beyond, designers have to understand that we have reached a point where our designed tools may not be the limiting factor, but the human brain.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAsH4_0w55a9j900
    A girl plays a virtual reality game at the Mobile World Congress trade show on Feb. 26, 2024, in Barcelona. (Getty Images)

    “(For virtual reality) we have a human involved in this. So, the problem is no longer just a technical problem,” Seeling explained. “It now becomes one where there is psychology involved and this idea of how we perceive reality.”

    Tech Week: ‘Sky is the limit’ for AI in health care

    For humans, the feedback loop on our senses is virtually instantaneous. On average, the human brain can discern feedback for things like taste, touch and smell in one millisecond. For virtual reality to “feel real,” those systems have to be able to mimic that feedback.

    Currently, the technology can handle the speed of that feedback, but only with high amounts of bandwidth, limiting that effectiveness to areas close to cell towers — a range of approximately 20 to 25 miles. Engineers, including Seeling, have been focused on the concept of “negative latency” and artificial intelligence to cover the gap.

    Using AI, engineers can make models of any specific user and predict what a person would do in a given situation to jump-start that feedback loop. One of the tests Seeling and his fellow researchers have run is on a simple task: reaching for a cup.

    “If I reach for it, is there a way that I can have a system that predicts with high accuracy, maybe a second before I actually grab the thing, that I’m going to grab this particular cup. You extrapolate from that,” Seeling said. “If it can predict what I’m going to do even half a second ahead of time, then all of a sudden, we can virtually stretch this 20-, 25-mile limit almost around the world and back again a couple of times.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Asheville restaurant owners trying to recover from Helene
    WOOD TV83 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    What you should do before and after your phone is stolen or lost
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    How you can provide input on drugs covered by Medicaid plans
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    VIDEO: Alligator seen attacking a tire in floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    WOOD TV815 hours ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores
    WOOD TV814 hours ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    MSP: 2 troopers hospitalized after patrol car hit by impaired driver
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune25 days ago
    Arkansas dad arrested, accused of fatally shooting man found with missing child: deputies
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    GR clerk resent 100 absentee ballots to northwest side
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post14 days ago
    2 men arrested in utility ruse that led to the killing of a Detroit-area man
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Deputies: ‘Several’ injuries after SUV hits tractor, hay ride
    WOOD TV83 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Undercooked bear meat behind outbreak that sickened 10: CDC
    WOOD TV83 days ago
    New law requires drivers to stay 200 feet from snowplow
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy