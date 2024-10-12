Man hospitalized after stabbing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after an early Saturday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.

Around 1:25 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to MLK Street SE near Sheldon Avenue SE after receiving reports about a stabbing following an argument in a vehicle.

GRPD said that a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds to the right arm and forearm. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The man is not telling investigators who the suspects are, GRPD said.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.