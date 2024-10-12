Open in App
    Man hospitalized after stabbing in Grand Rapids

    By Corinne Moore,

    2 days ago

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after an early Saturday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.

    Around 1:25 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to MLK Street SE near Sheldon Avenue SE after receiving reports about a stabbing following an argument in a vehicle.

    GRPD said that a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital with apparent stab wounds to the right arm and forearm. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

    The man is not telling investigators who the suspects are, GRPD said.

    The stabbing remains under investigation.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    taylor
    2d ago
    If I was going to pay back the person that stabbed me I would not tell investigators who the suspect else either because when I retaliate they're going to know it's coming from me
    Barney Rubble
    2d ago
    gee you think they'll ban knives 🤣
    View all comments
