Plane makes emergency landing near Ionia County Airport

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A plane made an emergency landing near the Ionia County Airport early Saturday morning.

Dispatch told News 8 that around 1:50 a.m., a plane that was supposed to land at the Ionia County Airport was having mechanical issues. It made an emergency landing near E David Highway and Acre Town Road.

The pilot got out of the plane and flagged down police to notify them of the crash, dispatch said.

The pilot, the only person aboard, was not hurt.

The landing remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.