Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WOOD TV8

    Plane makes emergency landing near Ionia County Airport

    By Corinne Moore,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9kOv_0w4EeM0K00

    ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A plane made an emergency landing near the Ionia County Airport early Saturday morning.

    Dispatch told News 8 that around 1:50 a.m., a plane that was supposed to land at the Ionia County Airport was having mechanical issues. It made an emergency landing near E David Highway and Acre Town Road.

    The pilot got out of the plane and flagged down police to notify them of the crash, dispatch said.

    The pilot, the only person aboard, was not hurt.

    The landing remains under investigation.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    2 on motorcycle hospitalized after crash with semi
    WOOD TV83 days ago
    MSP: 2 troopers hospitalized after patrol car hit by impaired driver
    WOOD TV89 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Man hospitalized after stabbing in Grand Rapids
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Flesh eating bacteria thrives after hurricanes. Here’s what to know
    WOOD TV84 days ago
    Dog found tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton has a fitting new name, rescue facility says
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    'Just came out of nowhere': 73-year-old man slashes 7-year-old girl in the neck in daytime park attack, police say
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    KDPS: 2nd suspect in shooting caught near Chicago, charged with open murder
    WOOD TV83 days ago
    Police: Woman dead after driver runs red light in Muskegon Twp.
    WOOD TV84 hours ago
    New tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic: National Hurricane Center
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    Rising chocolate prices impact Halloween candy choices
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America
    WOOD TV83 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    This winter may be less predictable than the last few. Here’s why
    WOOD TV83 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Sally Field shares ‘horrific’ teenage abortion experience: ‘These are the things that women are going through now’
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Firefighters battle field fire near South Haven
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Undercooked bear meat behind outbreak that sickened 10: CDC
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy