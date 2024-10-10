Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WOOD TV8

    Rafael Nadal, 22-time Grand Slam tennis champ, announces retirement

    By Joshua Hallenbeck,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4QEO_0w1dYD3D00

    ( WJET/WFXP ) — Rafael Nadal, professional tennis legend and 22-time Grand Slam champion, announced his retirement in a video message early Thursday morning.

    The 38-year-old Spaniard posted an emotional video to social media , saying, “Hello everyone. I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis.”

    Nadal indicated that his decision was related to persistent injury problems.

    “The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations,” he said. “It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eClwF_0w1dYD3D00
    Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary during the men’s singles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

    Nadal’s unrelenting, physical style of play made him one of the greats of the game and the unquestioned King of Clay, the slow, red surface on which he claimed his record 14 French Open championships.

    That’s more than anyone, man or woman, won at any one of the sport’s four major tournaments, a dominance celebrated by a statue of Nadal that stands near the main entrance to the grounds of Roland Garros and in the shadow of its main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier.

    Nadal also won four trophies at the U.S. Open and two apiece at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, giving him a career Grand Slam. His last pair arrived in 2022, at Melbourne in January and at Paris in June, pushing him ahead of Roger Federer for the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer announced his retirement when he was 41 at the end of the 2022 season, shortly before bidding adieu by teaming with Nadal in a doubles match at the Laver Cup.

    Both have since been surpassed by Novak Djokovic, who is up to 24.

    Work paused at new Bills stadium to investigate possible hate symbol

    Nadal said Thursday that his final appearance will be at the Davis Cup in Malaga, Spain, in November.

    “I think I’ve come full circle since one of my great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004,” he said. “I feel super, super lucky for all the things I’ve been able to experience.”

    He added,” I want to thank the entire tennis industry. All the people involved in this sport, my long-term colleagues, especially my great rivals. I have spent many, many hours with them, and I have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million infant swings after 5 deaths reported
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Changes coming to Mega Millions next year: What to know about better odds, $5 tickets
    WOOD TV812 hours ago
    Plane makes emergency landing near Ionia County Airport
    WOOD TV815 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Rising chocolate prices impact Halloween candy choices
    WOOD TV8last hour
    Police: Man injured in Battle Creek shooting
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Florida deputies help pregnant woman in labor during Milton
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    TD Bank hit with $3 billion fine over money laundering
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Grand Haven High School closed again Friday after burst pipe
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    Supermercado Mexico planning to open fourth store
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Social Security announces 2.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment for 2025
    WOOD TV82 days ago
    With new rule changes, are real estate agents still necessary?
    WOOD TV89 hours ago
    iPhone update allows users to text for help when there’s no cell service. How it works
    WOOD TV814 hours ago
    In Memory of Actor Jeremy Slate ('Hell's Angels'/'Gunsmoke'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Fidelity data breach exposed info from 77,000 customers: Was your account compromised?
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Doritos to open its first-ever restaurant
    WOOD TV8last hour
    1 killed, 23 rescued after equipment malfunction at tourist gold mine in Colorado
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Inspectors find bed bugs at Bellagio, Cosmopolitan hotels in Las Vegas
    WOOD TV85 hours ago
    Undercooked bear meat behind outbreak that sickened 10: CDC
    WOOD TV83 hours ago
    Massachusetts pharmacist gets up to 15 years in prison for meningitis outbreak deaths
    WOOD TV822 hours ago
    This winter may be less predictable than the last few. Here’s why
    WOOD TV81 day ago
    Fire destroys garage near Gull Lake, firefighters say
    WOOD TV83 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy