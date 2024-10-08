Sunny and seasonable Tuesday

TODAY: Sunny, dry and seasonably cool

7 AM: 40°

HIGH: 65°

WIND: W-NW 10-15 G20 mph

TODAY Sunshine returns with morning temperatures starting in the low 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s with blue sky and no expected wildfire smoke. It will be a touch breezy in the afternoon with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, occasionally gusting to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY Areas of patchy frost are possible, especially away from Lake Michigan. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect clear skies and plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will once again hit around 65, which is the usual for this time of year.

THURSDAY Sunny and 65 again with morning temperatures in the upper 30s resulting in patchy frost. High pressure will keep winds very light.

HURRICANE MILTON – Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast overnight Wednesday into Thursday as a Cat. 3 storm. Milton produced one of the fastest intensifications on record for the Atlantic, strengthening from a Tropical Storm to a Cat. 5 Hurricane in just 24 hours. Hurricane Milton is now the 5th strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin from a barometric pressure standpoint. The storm is expected to weaken slightly before slamming into the western shore of Florida. Experts at our sister station at WFLA are tracking Milton here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.