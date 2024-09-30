Open in App
    Amway hires new president and CEO

    By Rachel Van Gilder,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORirI_0vpKxGYG00

    ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Amway has a new leader.

    Michael Nelson is taking over for Milind Pant as president and CEO of the health and well-being multilevel marketing company based near Grand Rapids.

    Touting Nelson as a “seasoned executive,” Amway said in a Monday announcement that he has been with the company for more than 30 years, including time in various departments.

    “His expertise spans business strategy, people management and development, and global operations, making him uniquely suited to the CEO position,” the announcement read.

    Amway opens new ‘treehouse’ workspace at headquarters

    “This business is special, and no one understands that better than Michael,” Amway Board of Directors Co-Chair Doug DeVos said in a statement. “He knows who we are, where we can go and how we can get there. Today, that’s especially valuable as Amway pursues a bold and innovative agenda toward growth. We believe Michael is a leader who will honor all that’s special about Amway, and help us grow because of it.”

    “The Board is thrilled to welcome Michael to this crucial position, and we’re certain that he brings exactly what Amway needs to continue leading, growing and thriving in the industry – now and well into the future,” Board Co-Chair Steve Van Andel said in a Monday statement.

    Nelson said he was “honored” by the “opportunity to help guide this remarkable organization in our shared purpose.”

    “It’s a mission that’s been close to my heart for more than 30 years, and I look forward to partnering with the Board, my colleagues and Amway Business Owners to build on the legacy and success of the last 65 years. There’s tremendous potential and an even brighter future ahead,” he said in a statement.

    Amway receives $2M grant for Ada Twp. expansion

    Pant had been the company’s CEO since January 2019.

    “The Board thanks Milind for his service and leadership over the last six years,” Van Andel said in a statement. “He steered us through global challenges and sharpened our business strategy. Today, we’re well positioned to continue leading and growing in the health and wellbeing industry.”

