    Officers looking into antisemitic fliers around South Haven

    By Corinne Moore,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjLKC_0vn7mYfJ00

    SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are investigating antisemitic fliers that were distributed in several South Haven neighborhoods overnight.

    The South Haven Police Department said that its officers quickly responded to reports about the fliers and have identified a suspect.

    No formal charges have been filed.

    The police department said additional patrols will be in the impacted areas.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Haven Police Department at 269.637.5151.

    “The South Haven Police Department stands in solidarity with the Jewish community and all who reject hate in any form. We will continue to work with community leaders and organizations to foster an inclusive and respectful environment in (the) City of South Haven,” a statement made by the police department read in part.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Sherrie Everett
    1d ago
    Crazy!
    621k
    1d ago
    THERE'S BEEN HATRED HERE 400 YEARS WHO CARES?
    View all comments
