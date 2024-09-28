West Michigan wineries to visit this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the weather starts to cool off, many people will be taking advantage of the beautiful fall foliage by exploring more of West Michigan.

One activity that many people enjoy doing in the fall is visiting wineries. According to a 2022 Wine American study , Michigan sees over 610,000 wine-related tourism visits yearly. There are several well-known and little-kept secrets to visit this fall:

Cody Kresta Vineyard & Winery

Located in Mattawan, the Cody Kresta Vineyard & Winery has a Tuscan-inspired tasting room with varying hours of operation depending on the season. Cody Kresta produces fruit, red, rose, sparkling and white wines and wants to help you find a new favorite.

“Whether wines have been a part of your life for decades or are a new experience for you, we will make you feel at home. It is our pleasure to help you find the wines that match your taste,” the website said.

Cogdal Vineyards

Near South Haven, Cogdal Vineyards offers red, white, rose and sparkling wines as well as rose. Tasting flights are $10 for six samples or $12 with a logo glass, $5 for three samples or $7 with the logo glass, and additional samples are $2. There are also food items like goat cheese, a charcuterie board and chocolate pairings available.

The vineyard has brought some of its outdoors into the tasting room with furniture made from cherry and maple wood original to the property.

Every month, the vineyard gives back to a different charity. For every bottle sold, 25 cents goes to the designated charity of the month.

Crane’s Pie Pantry, Restaurant & Winery

Outside of Fennville is Crane’s Pie Pantry, Restaurant & Winery . In addition to its pies and pastries, it offers wine and hard cider.

“(The) winery was established with the goal of bringing only high quality wine and cider to you with small batch expertise and artistry. Our products are locally grown, locally produced, with local talent and without artificial flavoring or coloring,” the website said.

Guests can select any four wines or ciders to try for $15, according to the Facebook page .

Fenn Valley Vineyards

Located just south of Holland, the Fenn Valley Vineyards is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers a wide selection of wines. From white and sparkling to red and specialty, there’s a wine for everyone.

There are two reserved wine-tasting options . Flights are $15 per person and include seven gust-selected wine or hard cider samples that are served at a table either inside or outside. Guided tastings are $10 per person and include seven guest-selected wines or hard ciders that are served one at a time at the tasting bar.

There are also educational tours, events and more.

Fox & Hen Winery

Near Grand Haven, Fox & Hen Winery is open Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. It offers flights of four wine or cider samples for $10. Wine and cider are also available by the class. The winery also offers charcuterie boards, snack flights and chocolate tastings to pair.

Glass Creek Winery

Glass Creek Winery near Hastings is open Tuesday through Sunday starting at noon and offers red, white, fruity and specialty wines. In the tasting room, guests can sample the wine or enjoy a glass of their favorite wine or beer. Guests can sample different wines for $1.50 each or $2.50 for the specialty wines.

“If enjoying nature while drinking your favorite wine or beer is inviting, we have a spacious, quiet porch which offers the sights and sounds of nature,” the website said.

Lawton Ridge Winery

Just outside of Kalamazoo is the Lawton Ridge Winery , which has white, red, fruit and hard ciders available. The tasting room offers five samples of wine for $10 as well as wine by the glass or bottle. It also has prepackaged items like charcuterie, pretzels, chocolates and some seasonal offerings to pair with the wine.

Michigan Wine Company

The Michigan Wine Company is located in Fennville and offers red, white, rose and sparkling wines as well as ciders.

The tasting room offers four wine or cider samples for $12 or wine and cider by the glass. Wine club members get a complimentary tasting or glass for them and a guest once a month. Reservations are not required, but limited seating is available.

Modales Wines

Near Fennville is Modales Wines , which offers red and white wines.

“Our selection of dry, concentrated wines, elegant sweet wines and our off-dry Riesling tell truth: Without cheap tricks or heavy cellar intervention, ultra premium wine comes from a deep respect for the fruit. It comes from paying close attention, taking artistic risks, practicing patience and having faith,” the website said.

There are a few reserved tasting options like a guide tasting at the bar, tastings on the patio and a vine-to-wine tour. Prices vary depending on which tasting option you would like to book and if you’re a wine club member .

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery

Located just north of Grand Rapids is Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery. It has over 20 Michigan-made wines and hard ciders to sample. The tasting room offers five samples of either wine or cider for $9 per person. For returning guests, bring back your souvenir wine glass and receive a 50% discount on tasting.

St. Julian

St. Julian has several locations around the state: Paw Paw, Frankenmuth, Union Pier, Dundee, Troy and Rockford. Its portfolio includes wine, ciders and spirits. Tastings are $12 for a flight of six pours, but wine club members can receive one complimentary tasting per visit.

Stoney Ridge Vineyards & Winery

Near Kent City is the Stoney Ridge Vineyards & Winery . It offers white, red, rose and specialty wine by the glass, bottle, pitcher or can, depending on the wine. There is also cider available. While you’re visiting, you can so enjoy a meal. View the food menu here .

Tanglewood Winery

Tanglewood Winery near Holland offers wine tasting Tuesday through Saturday beginning at noon. The closing time varies depending on the day. While tasting the wine, guests can relax inside or enjoy yard games and bonfires outside. The website said that food trucks and live music visit the winery occasionally. View the schedule here .

White Pine Winery

In St. Joseph, White Pine Winery offers five wine samples for $10 during hours that change depending on the season. For wine club members, the winery offers up to 12 complimentary tastings annually at no extra charge. View the available wines here .

For wine tours and trails in and near West Michigan, check out the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail , Drink Michigan and the Michigan Wine Trails .

If you know of a winery or vineyard in West Michigan that offers wine tasting that is not included on this list, email it to reportit@woodtv.com .

