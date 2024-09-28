Girl’s $80 animal shelter donation sparks national support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It all started with a lemonade stand and a young girl named Abby. She decided to send a note to the Kent County Animal Shelter and donate the money she raised from her stand which was $80.

Her parents decided to match that donation with Abby writing in her letter that the money could hopefully go towards buying “a toy or something for them.”

A letter addressed to the Kent County Animal Shelter from Abby reads, “Dear Kent County Animal Shelter, I had a lemonade stand and earned $80 plus some change and my parents matched it so over $160 are going to the animals. Maybe you can buy a toy or something for them. Sincerely, Abby”

The shelter decided to post the note on their Facebook page, thanking her and her family for the gift. They didn’t expect the post to explode online with more than 4,000 likes and more than 1,000 shares.

The post and Abby’s letter also inspired others to donate to the shelter. Angela Hollinshead, the director of the Kent County Animal Shelter, said they have received between $5,000 and $7,000. The difference in numbers is due to the fact that some donations could or could not be inspired by Abby’s initial donation.

“We are so grateful for this gift,” Hollinshead said. “This one act of kindness has really had a ripple effect, and it has grown into an amazing example of what one person can do to help their community.”

The funds from Abby’s donation went towards an automated cat toy and the other donations will go towards buying enrichment toys and treats for the animals. Hollinshead said the post also made its way to companies like KONG who sent them a box full of dog and cat toys.

The director said the outreach from the community and beyond has been tremendous and it helps bring attention to local shelters and the impact that they have.

“Stories like this really give us a good reach to tell our story about how we provide care of the animals here at the county animal shelter,” Hollinshead said. “It’s a hopeful place. It’s a place of success and happy stories, and we want to share those.”

The shelter is almost full with around 80 to 90 dogs in the shelter currently. They are holding an adoption special until Oct. 15 where you can adopt a dog for $50 which includes a dog license. You can find the animals that are available for adoption here .

