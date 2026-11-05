🏥 Wood River IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wood River’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from medspa beauty work to hands-on patient care. Here are a few solid local options if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: True North Boutique & Medspa

True North Boutique & Medspa Location: Wood River, IL (downtown)

Type: Contract (room rental or commission)

(room rental or commission) Pay: $25.14 – $30.27 per hour, 10–40 hours/week

Work inside a busy clothing boutique and medspa with steady foot traffic and a beautiful treatment room. Great fit if you’re a licensed lash artist who wants to grow your own brand with support, referrals, and shared marketing.

Employer: Nexus Health

Location: Wood River, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role supporting the Director of Nursing in a long-term care setting—overseeing daily nursing operations, supervising staff, and ensuring quality resident care. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Grifols (listed via Xtalks)

(listed via Xtalks) Location: Wood River, IL

Type: Internship / entry-level

Internship / entry-level Pay: $17 per hour + up to 4% bonus, benefits & up to 5% 401(k) match

Front-line role in a plasma center doing pre-donation medical screening, donor check-in, and basic clinical tasks. They train you, so it’s a strong entry point into healthcare with full benefits and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.