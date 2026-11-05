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🏥 Wood River IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Wood River’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from medspa beauty work to hands-on patient care. Here are a few solid local options if you’re ready for a change.
Lash Artist – Medspa/Beauty
- Employer: True North Boutique & Medspa
- Location: Wood River, IL (downtown)
- Type: Contract (room rental or commission)
- Pay: $25.14 – $30.27 per hour, 10–40 hours/week
Work inside a busy clothing boutique and medspa with steady foot traffic and a beautiful treatment room. Great fit if you’re a licensed lash artist who wants to grow your own brand with support, referrals, and shared marketing.
Assistant Director of Nursing (ADON)
- Employer: Nexus Health
- Location: Wood River, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Leadership role supporting the Director of Nursing in a long-term care setting—overseeing daily nursing operations, supervising staff, and ensuring quality resident care. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth paths.
Donor Center Technician (Medical Reception – We Train)
- Employer: Grifols (listed via Xtalks)
- Location: Wood River, IL
- Type: Internship / entry-level
- Pay: $17 per hour + up to 4% bonus, benefits & up to 5% 401(k) match
Front-line role in a plasma center doing pre-donation medical screening, donor check-in, and basic clinical tasks. They train you, so it’s a strong entry point into healthcare with full benefits and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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