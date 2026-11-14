Wood Dale’s print manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in custom labels. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and learning a trade, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group Location: Wood Dale, IL

Wood Dale, IL Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour

Run finishing and inspection machines for custom labels, checking quality and cutting rolls to size. This is a good fit if you like detailed work, staying on your feet, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group Location: Wood Dale, IL

Wood Dale, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour

Entry-level support role helping press operators set up and run flexo printing presses. Onsite training is included, so this is a solid way to break into a skilled trade with room to grow.

Employer: Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group Location: Wood Dale, IL

Wood Dale, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00–$35.00 per hour

Lead the flexo press team, run presses, troubleshoot issues, and help train other operators. Best for someone with at least 3+ years of flexographic press experience who’s ready for more responsibility and leadership.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.