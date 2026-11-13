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💰 Wood Dale IL Accounting Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Openings
Wood Dale has some strong finance roles right now, especially for folks with tax and accounting experience. If you’re ready to level up your career, these are worth a look.
Sr. Analyst, Corporate Tax
- Employer: AAR
- Location: Wood Dale, IL
- Salary: $91,000–$112,000 per year
- Type: Full-time, exempt
Support AAR’s corporate income tax compliance and ASC 740 tax provision work. Great fit if you have 2–5 years of tax experience, strong Excel skills, and want exposure to federal and multistate returns plus process improvement projects.
Corporate Income Tax Manager
- Employer: AAR
- Location: Wood Dale, IL
- Salary: $126,000–$155,000 per year + bonus eligible
- Type: Full-time, exempt
Lead federal, state, and international income tax compliance, ASC 740 tax accounting, and tax audits. Ideal for someone with 7–10 years of progressive corporate tax experience and a CPA or master’s in accounting/tax who wants to manage projects and mentor staff.
Accounting Manager / Bookkeeper
- Employer: The Radcliff (assisted living community)
- Location: Wood Dale, IL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Handle day-to-day bookkeeping and financial records for a luxury senior living community, including AP/AR, invoices, and tax payments. Good match if you have a finance degree and are comfortable with different accounting software.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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