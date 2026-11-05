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Wood Dale

Adults-only Gingerbread Night on December 3

5 days ago
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The Wood Dale Park District is hosting Gingerbread & Giggles for adults age 21+ on Thursday, December 3, from 6:00–8:30 PM at The Woodlands, 111 S. Wood Dale Rd. The evening will include gingerbread decorating, seasonal music, and festive treats, and it is BYOB. Registration is required by November 20. Register here: https://buff.ly/3HuZp4Q

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wood Dale Park District

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