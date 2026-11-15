House Minority LeaderHakeem Jeffries ruled out working with Stephen Millerafter President Donald Trump named the longtime immigration hard-liner his new White House chief of staff.

Speaking Sunday on ABC News’This Week, the New York Democrat said Democrats could still look for areas of cooperation with Trump, but drew a firm line at Miller.

“It’s an awful choice,” Jeffries said. “Stephen Miller is the architect of Donald Trump’s violent mass deportation machine.”

Jeffries draws a line at Miller

Jeffries said Democrats could seek areas of agreement with Trump following their sweeping victories in the November 3 midterm elections.

But he said Miller’s appointment would make the type of communication he previously had with outgoing Chief of Staff Susie Wilesimpossible.

“It was an irresponsible decision in my view,” Jeffries told host Jonathan Karl. “There’s not going to be an opportunity, certainly, to work with Stephen Miller and what he represents.”

Karl asked whether Jeffries would continue regular communication with Miller as he had with Wiles.

“It’s not going to happen with the new chief of staff,” Jeffries said.

He also grouped Miller with Defense SecretaryPete Hegsethand other administration officials whom he described as representing “a really toxic brand of political engagement, of politics and of governance.”

Jeffries attacks Miller’s immigration record

Jeffries accused Miller of helping direct administration policies that he said used “billions of taxpayer dollars to brutalize and kill American citizens, like Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good.”

He also accused the administration of policies that “violently target law-abiding, immigrant families and communities all across the country.”

Jeffries said Democrats remained “committed to forcefully pushing back against the extremism that they may try to continue to unleash on the American people.”

He argued that the midterm results created “a firewall in the House and a firewall in the Senate,” saying voters rejected “that kind of MAGA extremism.”

The election produced Republican losses across House, Senate, gubernatorial and state legislative races.

White House defends Miller

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said in an emailed statement Sunday that Trump remained willing to work with Democrats.

“As the President has said, he’s willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans,” Bis said. “If Democrats choose to not work with the Administration, they are choosing to work against the American people.”

Bis defended Miller’s record and role in the administration.

“Stephen Miller has been a key player in delivering on President Trump’s America First agenda since day one,” she said.

Bis credited Miller with spearheading the administration’s crime crackdown in Washington and Memphis, deregulation efforts, its energy agenda, efforts to dismantle drug cartels and border security policies.

“In his new role, he will continue to deliver historic successes for the American people,” she said.

Miller pledges loyalty to Trump

Miller spoke at Mar-a-Lago on Friday after Trump announced that he would replace Wiles with Miller, who previously served as deputy chief of staff for policy.

Miller called his appointment “the privilege of a lifetime to join President Trump.”

“If it wasn’t for President Trump, the United States of America would not exist right now,” he said.

“This man saved America,” Miller added. “He saved our military from collapse, he saved our economy from destruction, he saved our border from annihilation and he saved our country from threats at home and abroad which would have been the end of the American dream forever.”

Miller later pledged his loyalty to Trump.

“I pledge to you Mr. President my absolute loyalty, my unwavering commitment and my total devotion to your success and the success of this country,” he said.

A divided Washington

Trump announced Miller’s appointment Friday, November 6. Miller has been one of the principal architects of Trump’s immigration agenda, including the administration’s first-term travel ban and broader immigration and federal spending policies.

The appointment came after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections amid voter dissatisfaction with Trump’s economic and domestic policies.

Associated Press voter polling indicated notable shifts toward Democrats among Latino and younger voters. Jeffries could become the next speaker of the House when Democrats take control of the chamber in January.

Trump had warned before the election that he would become “Mr. Veto” if Democrats took control of Congress. Overriding a presidential veto requires two-thirds support in both the House and Senate.

Trump has also indicated that he is open to negotiating with Democrats. He said in a 60 Minutes interview scheduled to air Sunday that he would be willing to make deals with the opposition party.

Republicans will retain control of Congress during the lame-duck session before Democrats assume their majorities in January 2027.

The shift leaves Jeffries and Trump with potential areas for cooperation, but Jeffries has made clear that Miller will not be part of that equation.