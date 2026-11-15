House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, declared himself a “hard yes” on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He said the Pentagon chief “Pete Hegseth has got to go,” aligning House Democratic leadership with a Republican-led push to remove one of President Donald Trump’s closest national security allies.

What Jeffries said and where

Jeffries made the remarks during an interview. Co-anchor Jonathan Karlasked whether he was confident all House Democrats would join him in backing the resolution.

Jeffries said Hegseth had “abused his power” and “undermined our national security.” He also accused him of engineering “this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran,” which he said had driven up prices for Americans and left the country less safe.

Jeffries did not promise a unified caucus. He said House Democrats would discuss the matter on Tuesday, November 10, when they reconvene in Washington for the first time since the midterm elections. However, he predicted “incredibly strong support” for the resolution.

Massie’s resolution and the timeline

The effort is led by outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican. Massie told ABC News he intends to reintroduce a privileged resolution to impeach Hegseth as early as Monday, November 9. Fox News reported that Massie was expected to re-trigger the resolution on the afternoon of November 9, which would require a House vote within two legislative days, by Wednesday, November 11.

Massie’s 34-page resolution contains eight articles of impeachment. Article I alleges that Hegseth executed unlawful orders in violation of Section 2(c) of the War Powers Resolution of 1973. It argues that Congress holds the constitutional power to initiate war. It also alleges U.S. forces were put into hostilities without a declaration of war, specific statutory authorization or an attack on the United States. Later articles lay out further War Powers claims, along with allegations involving civilian casualties and extrajudicial killings.

Why the vote is returning

Massie first moved against Hegseth in September. He introduced his eight articles on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, using a privileged resolution so that Speaker Mike Johnsonwould have to act within 48 hours before the House left for recess.

Johnson then sent members home for a seven-week campaign recess, pushing any impeachment vote past the midterm elections. Johnson told reporters the early departure had nothing to do with Hegseth and said the House would take up Massie’s resolution after the elections, where it would “immediately be tabled.”

Because the two-day clock lapsed during the recess, Massie has to start the process over. He has said there is “one contingency” in which he would not reintroduce the articles: Hegseth resigns. Massie also said on social media that his resolution is “a much gentler version” of what is coming when Democrats control Congress and that Democrats would “have hearings & trials.”

The midterm backdrop

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. NBC News reported that no minority party had flipped control of both chambers on a single night since 2006. Democrats flipped Senate seats in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to Northeastern Global News. As of Sunday, November 8, the Associated Press showed Democrats with 54 Senate seats to 44 for Republicans and 254 House seats to 162 for Republicans, with 19 House races still uncalled.

Analysts largely attributed the Democratic wins to voter dissatisfaction over the U.S. war with Iran, rising gas prices and broader economic anxieties. Gas prices spiked after Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched the war in late February, according to NBC News. CBS News reported that gas prices on Election Day were the highest in the history of Election Day.

Vice President J.D. Vance, in a post on X the day after the election, put it bluntly: “The reason we lost is the war.” Asked about Vance’s view, Trump said it was “largely true” because the war had pushed gasoline prices up.

Republicans weigh in

Since the election, some Republicans have signaled openness to impeachment. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, “there’s a lot of questions about Hegseth.” Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, told CBS News that Hegseth faces “a reckoning.”

Axios reported on November 8 that House Republican leaders were bracing for enough GOP defections to impeach Hegseth, noting that Republicans who lost re-election could be more willing to vote for it. Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican, told Axios he was undecided. The Washington Times reported that GOP leaders were expected to move to kill the resolution, though it was not certain all Republicans would vote to do so.

Hegseth and the Pentagon respond

Hegseth addressed the effort in a video posted to X on Thursday, November 5. CNN reported it was filmed outside the Defense Department. He called Massie “a disgruntled, defeated congressman” and described the articles as a “sham” impeachment, comparing them to the two impeachments of Trump.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in an email that Hegseth “will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points.” He added that the Department of War has followed the law and that Hegseth is “100% committed” to leading the department until the end of Trump’s term.

Asked whether he was considering replacing Hegseth, Trump replied, “No, I think he’s doing a very good job.” The White House said Trump retained “full confidence” in the defense secretary.

What happens next

Once Massie moves to force the vote, Johnson can put the resolution on the floor, hold a vote to refer it to committee, or move to table it. Impeaching a Cabinet official requires a simple majority in the House. Conviction and removal require two-thirds of senators present, or 67 votes if all 100 vote. Because the new Congress is not sworn in until January, any vote in the lame-duck session would occur under the current Republican majority. If the resolution fails, incoming Democratic majorities could open investigations or renew impeachment proceedings after taking control.