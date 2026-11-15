Stephen Millerdeclared the Republican Party “more popular than ever” and credited President Donald Trump with saving the United States during his first public remarks as the new White House chief of staff.

Speaking November 6 at a Conservative Political Action Conference event at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Miller said the country “would not exist right now” without Trump.

His remarks came just 72 hours after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, giving Miller’s defense of the president added significance as Republicans confront the scale of their losses.

Miller pledges loyalty to Trump

Stephen Miller declared the Republican Party “more popular than ever” just 72 hours after midterm election losses. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Miller said it was “the privilege of a lifetime to join President Trump” after being selected to replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff.

“If it wasn’t for President Trump, the United States of America would not exist right now,” Miller said.

“This man saved America,” he added. “He saved our military from collapse, he saved our economy from destruction, he saved our border from annihilation and he saved our country from threats at home and abroad which would have been the end of the American dream forever.”

Miller also pointed to the July 2024 assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania and the criminal prosecutions the president has faced.

“This man took a bullet for us, he faced down life in prison for us, he saved the Republican Party,” Miller said.

He added that Trump had made the party “stronger and more popular and more resilient than ever before.”

Miller ended his speech with a direct pledge to Trump.

“I pledge to you Mr. President my absolute loyalty, my unwavering commitment and my total devotion to your success and the success of this country,” he said.

Republicans face a major midterm setback

Donald Trump acknowledged that economic issues and the war in Iran contributed significantly to Republican election losses. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Miller’s comments came after Republicans suffered significant losses in the midterm elections.

Republicans lost more than 40 House seats and at least seven Senate seats. The Associated Press reported that Democrats flipped seven Senate seats and held a 54-44 advantage, with two races still undecided.

Trump has acknowledged that the economy and the war in Iran contributed to the Republican losses.

He also argued that the result would have been different if he had been on the ballot.

“I JUST WASN’T ON THE BALLOT. IF I WERE, WE WOULD HAVE WON IN A LANDSLIDE!” Trump said.

Miller’s remarks offered a sharply different message from Republicans who have called for changes to the party’s approach after the defeat.

Miller’s growing influence in the White House

Stephen Miller’s deep understanding of executive authority signals a likely surge in unilateral executive actions by Trump. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Miller, 41, joined Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign as a speechwriter and became one of the president’s most influential advisers.

He was a principal architect and public defender of Trump’s aggressive immigration policies and has played a major role in shaping the administration’s approach to executive power.

Miller’s deep understanding of presidential authority could lead to an increase in executive actions during the final two years of Trump’s second term.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung previously described Miller as a longtime Trump ally.

“Stephen Miller is a Trump OG, someone who has been with the President since the very beginning. There is no bigger advocate for the Trump agenda than Stephen and he will help the Administration deliver on monumental victories for the rest of this historic second term,” Cheung said.

Miller’s promotion also signals that Trump is not necessarily preparing for a more conciliatory approach toward Democrats who are preparing to investigate his administration.

Miller himself is among the officials Democrats have targeted for scrutiny.

Trump praises Byron Donalds

Donald Trump publicly praised Byron Donalds at Kennedy Space Center after Donalds won the Florida gubernatorial election. By: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

Before the Mar-a-Lago event, Trump praised Republican Representative Byron Donalds during a visit to the Kennedy Space Center.

Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly in Florida’s gubernatorial race and will succeed Ron DeSantis as governor.

“He won,” Trump said. “He won it and he did it the hard way, he worked. He worked hard.”

The praise came as DeSantis sharply criticized Republicans following the midterm losses.

DeSantis turns on the GOP

DeSantis criticized the party’s handling of the Iran war and its impact on voters during an appearance on Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith, released November 2.

He called the war a “big, big drag” on Republicans and accused party leaders of misleading voters about higher gas prices.

“That’s just the fact,” DeSantis said. “If you can’t admit that to voters, then you’re gaslighting them and they’re not going to listen to you on other things.”

At a news conference in Tallahassee on November 4, DeSantis described the election results as “close to an extinction-level event” for Republicans in many parts of the country.

His criticism has fueled speculation that he could make another bid for the White House after losing the 2024 Republican nomination to Trump.

DeSantis is term-limited and will leave the Florida governor’s office in January 2027.

Asked about a possible presidential campaign in an interview released November 2, he kept the possibility open.

“We’ll see what happens,” DeSantis said. “Maybe someday. I don’t know about ’28. Maybe later. Maybe. We’ll see.”

With Miller now positioned as Trump’s chief of staff and Republicans divided over how to respond to their midterm defeat, the competing messages highlight a broader debate over whether the party should double down on Trump’s approach or begin charting a different path.