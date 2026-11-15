The U.S. jobs market showed more strength than expected before the November 3 midterm elections, giving President Donald Trumpa fresh economic talking point just days after voters handed Democrats control of Congress.

U.S. nonfarm payroll employment increased by 165,000 in October, while September’s job gain was revised sharply higher from 29,000 to 60,000, according to Department of Labor data released Friday.

The figures far exceeded expectations. Economists surveyed for FactSet had forecast a gain of 65,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.

What the jobs report showed

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent in October from 4.2 percent in September.

Job gains were concentrated in professional and business services, health care and transportation and warehousing.

The BLS also revised August’s job gain upward by 53,000 to 186,000 and September’s by 31,000 to 60,000. Combined, the revisions made the two previous months 84,000 jobs stronger than initially reported.

Health care added 42,000 jobs in October, compared with an average monthly gain of 31,000 over the previous 12 months.

Professional and business services added 70,000 jobs, far above its 12-month average of 15,000.

The economy has averaged 86,100 jobs a month so far in 2026, according to BLS data.

White House touts economic agenda

The White House quickly seized on the report as evidence that Trump’s economic policies were producing results.

The administration called the figures “proof that President Trump’s pro-growth economic agenda is working.”

“President Trump’s mission remains unchanged: lowering costs, creating jobs, boosting our economy and putting American workers first,” White House spokesman Matthew Middleton told Newsweek on Friday.

The strong employment figures provide the administration with a positive economic message after Republicans suffered major losses in the midterm elections.

Economists see encouraging signs

Economists broadly described the report as encouraging, although some warned that wages and inflation remain bigger concerns for households.

Angelo Kourkafas, senior global strategist at Edward Jones, called it a “blowout jobs report,” pointing to stronger payroll growth, upward revisions, the lower unemployment rate and improved labor-force participation.

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, wrote that the data were “a strong rebuttal” to concerns about a meaningful economic slowdown.

Ger Doyle, regional president for North America at workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup, said employers were adding jobs faster than many had expected.

But Doyle cautioned that the next question is whether the strength spreads across more industries before it can be described as a broader hiring recovery.

Jared Bernstein, who chaired the Council of Economic Advisers under former President Joe Biden, said on Substack that the report did not appear to be an obvious one-off, although more data were needed.

He said the job market looked more solid than it had a few months earlier.

Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, also called the figures a “blowout jobs report” in a post on X.

She added that inflation had erased wage gains for seven consecutive months, highlighting the continued pressure facing households despite the strong employment figures.

Report comes after Democratic midterm victory

The jobs report arrived three days after Democrats won control of both the House and Senate.

The midterm campaign was shaped by voter concerns over the ongoing Iran war, inflation and the cost of living, with the results widely viewed as a rejection of Trump’s policies.

Democratic control of Congress will give the party greater power to challenge Trump’s legislative agenda and investigate his administration during the final two years of his second term.

Democrats are expected to take control of House committees in January 2027, giving them subpoena and oversight authority over the executive branch.

The strong jobs figures therefore arrive at a politically significant moment for Trump, offering the White House an economic counterpoint to the election results.

Markets look ahead to inflation data

The report followed a sharp market selloff Thursday, November 5, as investors worried that Democratic gains could slow the expansion of data centers.

The next major inflation report from the BLS is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10.

That data could provide another test of whether the stronger labor market is translating into broader economic stability for American households.

For now, the October employment report gives Trump and his administration a stronger economic narrative than many analysts expected heading into the midterms, even as Democrats prepare to use their new congressional majority to scrutinize his policies.