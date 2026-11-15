Gavin Newsom said he will decide by early January whether he intends to enter the 2028 presidential race. BY: MEGA

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will decide by early January whether he intends to enter the 2028 presidential race, even as prediction markets show his standing among potential presidential contenders slipping. Speaking in Turkey on Thursday, November 12, Newsom said he would consult his family over the coming weeks before making his decision as he prepares to leave office in January.

Gavin Newsom sets early January deadline for presidential run decision

Gavin Newsom has said that the support of his four children would be an important factor in deciding whether to run. BY: MEGA

Speaking to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency while attending the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Newsom said he expects to settle the question within two months. “As it relates to 2028, we’ll make that decision in the next few months,” he said. “I’ll make the determination at the beginning of the year. So we’ll spend the next few weeks with the family and make a decision early January.”

Newsom, who is term-limited and leaves the California governorship in January, had previously avoided giving a specific timetable for his decision. He has also said that the support of his four children would be an important factor in deciding whether to run.

Kamala Harris could influence Gavin Newsom’s plans

A potential candidacy by former Vice President Kamala Harris could complicate Gavin Newsom’s decision. BY: MEGA

A potential candidacy by former Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, could complicate Newsom’s decision. In a September interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Newsom said he would not enter the race if Harris decides to run. “I don’t know if she runs, but we’ll see,” he said at the time.

Asked to clarify whether that meant he would stay in the contest, Newsom replied, “Of course not. Why would I? I wouldn’t do that to her. … I wouldn’t do that to you. I wouldn’t waste everyone’s time. Who needs that?” He also acknowledged that a contest between prominent Democrats could involve “mutual-assured destruction.”

Gavin Newsom celebrates Democratic midterm victories

Gavin Newsom’s announcement came shortly after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress. BY: MEGA

Newsom’s announcement came shortly after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, defeating Republicans in several traditionally GOP strongholds. He said he was “particularly pleased with the outcome of the election.”

“Donald Trump’s presidency, as we know it, ended last week in the U.S.,” he declared, describing the results as “a historic rebuke of his tenure.” He added that Democrats now had to govern and present voters with “a positive alternative agenda to Donald Trump.”

Prediction markets show Gavin Newsom losing ground

Gavin Newsom’s prospects on prediction markets weakened after the midterms. BY: MEGA

Despite his national profile and frequent clashes with Trump, Newsom’s prospects on prediction markets have weakened since the midterms. His chances of winning the Democratic nomination briefly fell to 7%, while the latest snapshot placed him at 11%, with more than $28.3 million in trading volume. Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff led at 27%, followed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 17%. Harris stood at 6%, while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro each had 5%.