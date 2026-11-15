Karoline Leavitt has urged Republicans to find a new leader capable of rebuilding President Donald Trump's voter base. BY: MEGA

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has urged Republicans to find a new leader capable of rebuilding President Donald Trump’s voter base after his presidency ends, saying the party needs an “America First” candidate who can connect with working-class voters. Leavitt also acknowledged Democrats’ success in mobilizing voters during the midterm elections and called on Republicans to learn from their losses.

Karoline Leavitt calls for new ‘America First’ Republican leader

Karoline Leavitt stressed that Republicans need someone who could maintain President Donald Trump’s connection with voters. BY: MEGA

Speaking on Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump on Saturday, November 7, Leavitt stressed that Republicans needed someone who could maintain Trump’s connection with voters. “President Trump wasn’t on the ballot in these midterms. He’ll never be at the top of the ticket again, and I think we need somebody who is America first, who can really tap into the forgotten men and women that President Trump drew to the Republican Party in historic way from 2016 all the way through 2024,” she said. “You need someone who can really get out, speak to people about their struggles, their challenges, relate to them and offer promise and hope,” she added.

Karoline Leavitt urges GOP to reflect on what went wrong

Karoline Leavitt urged Republicans to examine individual races and understand what went wrong. BY: MEGA

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterms, capturing Senate seats in Michigan, Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Maine and Minnesota, while flipping key House seats in Virginia, Iowa and Nebraska.

Leavitt urged Republicans to examine individual races and understand what went wrong. “I think that’s something Democrats did well in this election, in the midterms, was they obviously inspired people to turn out to vote because they made the people feel like we’re going to make your lives better,” she said. “We need to do that again the same way, the same fashion President Trump did. It just has to be a new person at the top of the ticket.”

Former press secretary rules out political ambitions

Karoline Leavitt said she wants to focus on her family rather than pursue elected office. BY: MEGA

Reflecting on her time as press secretary, Leavitt expressed gratitude for the experience but said she wanted to focus on her family rather than pursue elected office. “I’m so happy being with my kids. I have zero plans to run for office,” she said. “I’m all set.”

Leavitt’s departure from the administration has left the position of White House press secretary vacant, a post briefly filled by the short tenure of Katie Zacharia. Currently, the administration is looking for eligible replacements, without having been able to zero in on a suitable candidate, with speculation mounting about who would be Trump’s next official spokesperson.

Danielle Alvarez and Ben Ferguson emerge as potential replacements

Karoline Leavitt’s departure from the Trump administration has left the position of White House press secretary vacant. BY: MEGA

Trump’s search for a successor has drawn attention to several potential candidates. Former senior campaign adviser Danielle Alvarez emerged as the leading contender on the prediction market Kalshi, with her odds rising from 3.5% on November 7 to 19% on November 9, ahead of Anna Kelly and Scott Jennings.

According to reports, conservative CNN commentator Ben Ferguson has also been considered for the role. A source close to Trump told Fox News Digital on November 10 that his name had repeatedly “been brought up to the president by many people.” However, “POTUS is not sold on the idea,” the source said.

It has also been reported by the source that Trump’s “instincts are to pick a man … which many people have told him that’s a good idea.” The last seven press secretaries under Trump and Joe Biden have been women. Sean Spicer, who served from January to June 2017, was the last man to hold the post.