Todd Blanche moved to a military installation in the Washington, D.C., area earlier this year. BY: MEGA

Attorney General Todd Blanche moved to a military installation in the Washington, D.C., area earlier this year, becoming the latest senior Trump administration appointee reported to have relocated amid security concerns. By October 2025, at least six senior Trump administration officials were reportedly living on military installations in the Washington area.

Todd Blanche joins growing list of officials in military housing

Todd Blanche has been living at a military installation for months. BY: MEGA

Three sources familiar with the arrangement said that Blanche had been living at a military installation for months. His relocation adds another name to a list of Trump administration officials living in military housing that includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

A report in March identified at least half a dozen current or former Trump administration officials who had moved or considered moving into military housing. Another report in October 2025 also mentions that six senior political appointees had relocated, including Rubio, Hegseth, Miller, then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, along with another unidentified senior White House official.

Scott Bessent’s relocation follows reported Iranian threats

Scott Bessent also moved to a military base after U.S. officials assessed Iranian threats against his life as ‘serious.’ BY: MEGA

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also moved to a military base after U.S. officials assessed Iranian threats against his life as “serious.” Three people familiar with the matter said intelligence indicated that Iranian plotting against current and former American officials had become more advanced in recent weeks, although the precise severity of the threats remained unclear.

Bessent has led an economic pressure campaign against Iran since August, imposing tougher sanctions and trade restrictions to financially isolate the embattled nation. Officials familiar with the intelligence said his role had made him a particularly prominent target. A Treasury Department spokesperson said, however, that Bessent “will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats.”

Security concerns prompted other relocations

Stephen Miller and his wife relocated after protests outside their Arlington, Virginia, home. BY: MEGA

The reasons for the reported moves have varied. Miller and his wife relocated after protests outside their Arlington, Virginia, home and the public disclosure of their address. Noem moved into housing at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, while Bessent’s relocation followed concerns about Iran-linked threats and the publication of information identifying his Georgetown residence.

Civilian officials living in military bases have few modern precedents

Senior civilian officials have previously lived in military housing. BY: UNSPLASH

Senior civilian officials have previously lived in military housing, although the number is not too high and their residences were mostly temporary. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates occupied government housing near the Pentagon from 2006 to 2011.

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also lived in military housing during Trump’s first administration. Notably, the practice has deeper military roots, including World War II-era residences for senior Army officers at Fort Myer. After the September 11 attacks, continuity-of-government plans also temporarily relocated officials to secure locations.

However, those emergency arrangements differed from civilian political appointees establishing residences on military installations. The simultaneous presence of so many senior civilian officials in military housing during the second Trump presidency appears to have few modern precedents.