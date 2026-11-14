Katie Miller has announced she is ending her political podcast, saying she will prioritize raising their four children, after President Donald Trump named her husband, Stephen Miller, the new White House chief of staff. The former Trump administration official announced on Sunday, November 8, that she would stop recording new episodes of The Katie Miller Podcast, although two previously recorded episodes will still be released. Her decision came as her husband’s promotion places him at the center of Trump’s handling of the newly Democratic-controlled Congress.

Katie Miller steps away from podcast to prioritize family

Katie Miller’s decision came after Donald Trump tapped her husband Stephen Miller to be the new White House chief of staff. BY: MEGA

“I make every decision based on what’s best for my children and our family,” Katie wrote on X. “With @StephenM taking on this new role for President Trump, I’ve decided to stop recording new podcast episodes.” She continued, “Nothing is more important than raising our four kids. While I’ve loved the podcast, the time commitment is too great and now is the time to step away.”

Launched in 2025, The Katie Miller Podcast featured political interviews alongside discussions about parenting, marriage and lifestyle. Its guests ranged from Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, Elon Musk and Pete Hegseth to rapper Nicki Minaj. Katie said two episodes recorded before her announcement will still be released.

Former Trump official leaves independent media platform

Katie Miller previously served as a spokesperson for Mike Pence and the Department of Homeland Security during Donald Trump’s first term. BY: MEGA



The podcast gave Katie an independent public platform after years in Republican politics. She previously served as a spokesperson for Mike Pence and the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s first term, before advising Musk during his work with the Department of Government Efficiency.

Political communications strategist Mary Elizabeth Elkordy told Newsweek on Monday that the decision made sense personally and strategically. With Stephen assuming a senior White House position, she said, “Every interview you conduct and every political opinion you express carries additional scrutiny.”

However, Elkordy cautioned against interpreting the move as Katie’s permanent departure from politics. “There’s a difference between stepping away from a podcast and stepping away from politics entirely, and I wouldn’t assume she’s doing the latter,” she said, adding that Katie could eventually return to political communications, conservative media or podcasting.

Stephen Miller’s promotion signals Donald Trump ‘plans to fight’

Stephen Miller’s appointment indicates that Donald Trump ‘plans to fight.’ BY: MEGA

Trump selected Stephen to replace Susie Wiles as chief of staff after he served as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. A senior adviser and speechwriter during Trump’s first term, Stephen has also been one of the principal architects of the president’s hard-line immigration policies.

His appointment follows Republican losses in the midterms, which handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress. Republican strategist Matt Klink told Newsweek that Stephen’s appointment indicated that Trump “plans to fight.” He added that Stephen “relishes the fight and has never been conciliatory,” predicting greater reliance on executive action, continued emphasis on immigration and “little horse-trading” with Democrats. CBS News reported that multiple government officials told the outlet that they do not expect the Trump administration to scale back its aggressive immigration crackdown efforts, citing the promotion of the immigration hawk.

New chief of staff faces Democratic opposition

Stephen Miller will also face pressure to sharpen the administration’s economic message. BY: MEGA

Stephen will have to coordinate the White House’s response to an opposition-controlled Congress, whose Democratic leaders have promised aggressive oversight of the Trump administration. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has already ruled out cooperation with him, declaring that working with Stephen is “not going to happen.”

University of Mary Washington political science professor Stephen Farnsworth said the appointment showed Trump had “zero interest in compromising with the new Democratic majorities.” “If Trump wants to pass things, this is a terrible choice. If he wants to engage in combat with Congress, then Stephen Miller fits the bill,” Farnsworth said.

Stephen will also face pressure to sharpen the administration’s economic message after Republican losses in a midterm election where cost of living and affordability topped the list of voter concerns. His challenge will be to advance Trump’s immigration and executive-action agenda while helping a politically weakened White House address voters’ economic concerns and confront a Congress controlled by the opposition.