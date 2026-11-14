At least four states are considering redrawing their congressional maps before the 2028 presidential election, raising the prospect of another partisan battle over control of the House. The mid-decade redistricting arms race reshaped the 2026 midterms, but the results did not consistently benefit the parties that pursued new maps. With Maryland, Mississippi, New York and Wisconsin weighing further changes ahead of 2028, an expert says the redistricting arms race is unlikely to “end any time soon.”

Mid-decade redistricting produced mixed results in 2026

Republicans gained only one redrawn seat near Dallas, while Democrats flipped two Republican-held districts in South Texas. BY: UNSPLASH

Congressional boundaries are generally redrawn after each decennial census, although courts can require changes when maps violate the law. Before the 2026 midterms, however, states increasingly pursued redistricting for partisan advantage. The redistricting effort began in Texas, where Republicans, with President Donald Trump‘s support, sought to protect their House majority. However, the party gained only one redrawn seat near Dallas, while Democrats flipped two Republican-held districts in South Texas. California, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee also redrew their maps. Ohio and Utah followed court orders, while efforts in Indiana, Missouri and Virginia failed.

The Supreme Court’s Louisiana v. Callais ruling further complicated the process. The decision found that Louisiana’s map containing two majority-Black districts constituted a racial gerrymander and was seen as weakening the Voting Rights Act. Other states subsequently used the ruling to eliminate majority-Black, Democratic-leaning seats.

Maryland and Mississippi consider new maps

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has expressed interest in changing the map. BY: MEGA

Maryland voters approved a constitutional amendment that could allow Democrats to redraw the state’s congressional boundaries before 2028.

According to reports, the potential target is Republican Rep. Andy Harris’s 1st District, which covers much of the conservative Eastern Shore. An earlier attempt was blocked by a judge in 2022, and Democratic Senate President Bill Ferguson had declined to pursue another redraw. University at Buffalo political science professor Shawn Donahue described Maryland as the state “most likely” to redistrict. “It’s a heavily democratic state, so it wouldn’t take a whole lot of moving around people to kind of eliminate that member,” he said.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has also expressed interest in changing the map to make Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson’s district more conservative. In May, Reeves declared, “It is not a question of if, it’s a question of when.” However, strong Democratic performances in the midterms have raised questions about whether Republicans will pursue the plan.

New York and Wisconsin explore redistricting options

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul previously called redistricting a ‘right for our democracy.’ BY: MEGA

New York Democrats have advanced a constitutional amendment allowing mid-decade redistricting, although it must be first approved by voters. Potential targets include Republican-held districts on Long Island, Staten Island and upstate New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul previously called redistricting a “right for our democracy.”

In Wisconsin, Democratic Governor-elect David Crowley has promised to sign a redistricting bill if it reaches his desk. Changes could affect Democratic Representatives-elect Mitchell Berman and Rebecca Cooke, whose districts Trump carried in 2024.

‘The redistricting arms race is not going to come to an end any time soon,’ expert says

The prospect of redistricting had increased Black voter participation in Mississippi and South Carolina. BY: UNSPLASH

Donahue said on Monday that “the redistricting arms race is not going to come to an end any time soon.” He also said the prospect of redistricting had increased Black voter participation in Mississippi and South Carolina. “Even the threat of mid-decade redistricting supercharged the Black vote share in both of those states,” he said. “I think that if you’re Democrats right now, you think you have the chance to do some stuff on your side. And if you’re Republicans, you’re probably looking down the barrel at the next round of redistricting in 2032…That seats are gonna move south. Maybe they think it’s maybe still in their best interests,” Donahue added.