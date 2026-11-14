A U.S. citizen shot by an ICE officer during an immigration operation in Southern California has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $25 million in damages from the Trump administration. Carlos Jimenez filed a complaint on November 6, accusing federal agents of using excessive force, fabricating evidence and denying him adequate medical treatment after the shooting. The lawsuit followed the dismissal of federal charges against him and disputes the government’s account of what happened.

Carlos Jimenez alleges an ICE officer shot him during an attempted U-turn

An ICE officer fired several rounds through a vehicle’s rear passenger-side window, striking Carlos Jimenez in the back and shoulder. BY: MEGA

The 54-page complaint alleges that Jimenez approached federal immigration agents to warn them that children would soon gather at a nearby school bus stop. After ICE officer Eusebio Ortiz allegedly threatened to shoot him if he did not leave, Jimenez attempted to turn his Lexus around. According to the lawsuit, Ortiz fired several rounds through the vehicle’s rear passenger-side window, striking Jimenez in the back and shoulder. He suffered a displaced fracture of his right shoulder blade, with bullet fragments remaining near his right lung.

The complaint also alleged that FBI agents removed Jimenez from his hospital bed, “handcuffed him with a leather waist restraint” and questioned him while he was still seriously injured. It says he “kept bleeding and vomiting in the agents’ van” and was told not to “ruin their vehicle.”

Federal prosecutors initially charged Carlos Jimenez

DHS maintains that Carlos Jimenez was not the target of the operation and was ordered to leave before reversing toward officers. BY: MEGA

Federal prosecutors subsequently charged Jimenez with assaulting an officer with his vehicle, and a grand jury indicted him on November 18, 2025. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) maintained that Jimenez had not been the target of the operation and was ordered to leave before reversing toward officers, prompting Ortiz to fire “defensive shots.” However, Jimenez’s lawyer disputed that account, arguing that he was performing a three-point turn and had already begun moving forward when he was shot.

The case later became the subject of a dispute over evidence. Jimenez’s complaint accused FBI Special Agent Estevan R. Banuelos of fabricating statements attributed to witnesses Manuel Villareal and Beatrice Morales. An FBI report suggested Jimenez had enough room to drive forward, but the witnesses reportedly told a defense investigator that they had not provided such an estimate and had not witnessed the shooting.

Judge orders government disclosure before dismissing criminal case against Carlos Jimenez

U.S. District Judge Kenly Kiya Kato dismissed the indictment with prejudice, bringing the criminal prosecution to an end. BY: UNSPLASH

In early May, U.S. District Judge Kenly Kiya Kato ordered the government to disclose relevant communications, including those stored on agents’ personal and government-issued phones. Jimenez subsequently entered a diversion agreement and completed its conditions. On November 2, Kato dismissed the indictment with prejudice, meaning the charge cannot be refiled, bringing the criminal prosecution to an end. It is worth noting that the dismissal did not establish that the officers had acted unlawfully.

The Justice Department said Jimenez had requested diversion and that prosecutors sought dismissal after he completed the agreement. A spokesperson noted that he had no criminal history and said the arrangement had spared him “serious, lifelong consequences.” The spokesperson also maintained that a grand jury had found probable cause to indict him.

Lawsuit seeks more than $25 million in damages

At least 32 shootings involving federal immigration agents have been reported since President Donald Trump took office and enforced his mass deportation agenda. BY: MEGA

Jimenez’s lawsuit names Ortiz, two Customs and Border Protection officers identified as N. Jimenez and S. Cosey, FBI Special Agent Banuelos, San Bernardino County and the Trump administration, along with 20 unnamed defendants. It brings 13 claims, including excessive force, false arrest, malicious prosecution and denial of medical care. Jimenez is seeking $25 million in non-economic damages, along with nearly $179,000 for medical expenses, lost wages, property damage and other losses.

The case came amid broader scrutiny of the use of aggressive force by federal immigration enforcement. According to The Trace’s tracker, at least 32 shootings involving federal immigration agents have been reported since President Donald Trump took office and enforced his mass deportation agenda, resulting in at least nine deaths and 15 injuries.