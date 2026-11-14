Former senior White House and Health and Human Services (HHS) adviser Calley Means has accused former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and other Trump administration officials of putting lobbying interests ahead of President Donald Trump’s health agenda.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience and later to CBS News, Means alleged that aides pushed for a pathway to approve fruit-flavored vapes while resisting efforts to improve children’s diets. Notably, Means’ accusations have been denied by Wiles, other officials and lobbyist Brian Ballard, exposing growing tensions within the administration.

Calley Means accuses Trump aides of catering to lobbyists

Calley Means claimed Susie Wiles repeatedly invoked the need to raise money for the midterms. BY: YOUTUBE/POWERFULJRE

Explaining why he left the administration, Means told Rogan on the podcast, “The simple reality in why I left is that there is a very concentrated group of people in the Trump administration that are antagonistic to what people voted for.”

He alleged that Wiles and other aides pressured HHS and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to create a pathway for fruit-flavored vapes following lobbying by tobacco interests connected to Ballard Partners. Means also claimed Wiles repeatedly invoked the need to raise money for the midterms, telling him, “We need money for the midterms, Calley. We need money for the midterms.”

In an interview with CBS News’Face the Nation, Means broadened his accusations beyond vaping. “Underneath Trump’s nose, in many cases, you had a group of former lobbyists, catering to the vaping industry, catering to the ultra-processed food industry, catering to the pharmaceutical industry, catering to the pesticide industry and doing their bidding with an excuse that we need their money for the midterms and really need to actually go against what voters said,” he said.

Calley Means responds to possibility of legal action

Calley Means publicly requested that records concerning Susie Wiles’ influence on health policy be preserved. BY: YOUTUBE/POWERFULJRE

Means’ allegations have focused particularly on flavored vapes and glyphosate, a pesticide-related issue. On Sunday, November 8, he publicly requested that records concerning Wiles’ influence on health policy be preserved, citing the possibility of legal action over his interviews.

“In light of suggestions that Susie Wiles and James Blair may pursue legal action over my Joe Rogan interview, I am publicly requesting that she, Ballard Partners, Continental Strategy, and other relevant parties immediately preserve all potentially relevant records and communications,” he wrote on X.

Susie Wiles and Ballard Partners reject allegations

Susie Wiles denied Calley Means’ account of her arranging a meeting between tobacco representatives and President Donald Trump. BY: MEGA

James Blair, a former deputy to Wiles, denied promoting flavored vaping. “I didn’t promote flavored vaping specifically at all,” he told CBS News, accusing Means of “intentionally misrepresenting my role and my responsibility because he opposes the issue entirely.”

Wiles also denied Means’ account of her arranging a meeting between tobacco representatives and Trump at his golf course. Ballard rejected claims that his firm communicated with Wiles or the White House about fruit-flavored vapes or glyphosate. He said its work on vaping had focused on “illegal, unregulated vapes.”

MAHA had ‘found a champion in President Trump’

White House spokesperson Allison Schuster said MAHA had ‘found a champion in President Trump.’ BY: MEGA

Means’ accusations came amid broader disagreements between MAHA-aligned lawmakers and supporters and the Trump administration over pesticide regulation, food policy and the surgeon general nomination.

In a statement to Newsweek, White House spokesperson Allison Schuster said MAHA had “found a champion in President Trump,” adding, “The Administration has already secured extensive victories for the MAHA Agenda, including overhauling the dietary guidelines for Americans, axing artificial ingredients in our food supply, and investing in regenerative farming. President Trump and Secretary Kennedy continue to work around the clock to deliver more wins for the American people.”