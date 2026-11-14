Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has moved out of his Washington-area home and onto a military base following threats against his life from Iran, according to people familiar with the matter. U.S. officials reportedly determined that Iranian plots targeting current and former American officials had become more advanced, with intelligence identifying Bessent as a potential target.

Scott Bessent relocates after intelligence identifies Iranian threats

Scott Bessent has led an economic pressure campaign against Tehran since August. BY: MEGA

Three people familiar with the matter said Bessent recently moved to a military base after U.S. officials assessed threats against him as “serious.” The intelligence review also indicated that Iranian plotting against American officials had reached a more advanced stage in recent weeks, although the precise severity of the threats remains unclear. U.S. officials have said that although Iran has limited capacity to carry out large-scale attacks in the U.S. and overseas, its ability to carry out specific threats against individuals is serious.

Bessent has led an economic pressure campaign against Tehran since August, using tougher sanctions and restrictions on trade routes to isolate Iran financially. People familiar with the intelligence said that role has made him one of the Trump administration officials Iran most wants to harm. A Treasury Department spokesperson said Bessent remains committed to the campaign and “will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats.”

Economic pressure campaign aims to weaken Tehran

A central objective of Scott Bessent’s campaign is to cut off funding to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. BY: MEGA

A central objective of Bessent’s campaign is to cut off funding to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s most powerful military institution, which also controls much of the country’s economy. The Trump administration hopes financial pressure will reduce the need to resume major military operations in the Iran war, a deeply unpopular conflict President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to end.

Bessent and other officials say sanctions are shrinking Iran’s economy, weakening its currency and worsening living standards. However, U.S. intelligence indicates that Iran’s hard-line leadership remains determined to retain power despite the economic damage.

Senior Trump administration officials moved into protected housing

Pam Bondi’s security concerns reportedly increased after the U.S. military captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. BY: MEGA

Bessent is the latest senior administration official to leave a Washington-area residence for military or other protected housing. At least half a dozen officials relocated last year, including Stephen Miller, now the White House chief of staff, and then-Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The Trump administration has not disclosed the full scope of threats against its senior officials, which do not all involve Iran. For instance, Bondi’s security concerns reportedly increased after the U.S. military captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas and brought him to New York to face federal criminal charges.

Iran threats prompt security measures

Iran has been targeting President Donald Trump since January 2020. BY: MEGA

Last month, the U.S. government placed employees across the Middle East on heightened alert and reduced staffing at several embassies and consulates. The security measures followed intelligence indicating that Iran was in advanced stages of planning attacks against Americans. The U.S. military also abruptly relocated bombers from a base in the United Kingdom following a suspected terrorist plot against the facility.

According to reports, Iran has been targeting Trump since January 2020, when he ordered a drone strike that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force. In 2024, federal prosecutors charged Farhad Shakeri, whom they described as a Revolutionary Guard operative, with plotting to assassinate Trump in retaliation for Suleimani’s death.

Several national security officials involved in the planning of the 2020 Suleimani strike also faced Iranian threats. The Biden administration maintained security details for some of them, but Trump revoked protections almost immediately after returning to office.