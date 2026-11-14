A suspected Iran-backed operative allegedly coordinated a terrorist plot targeting U.S. troops at Britain’s RAF Fairford air base while being detained at a federal jail in Brooklyn, according to a newly unsealed indictment. Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi is accused of using coded messages and phone calls with relatives in Iraq to communicate with two alleged co-conspirators. According to reports, the charges form part of a wider investigation into nearly 20 suspected attacks against Jewish communities and military targets in Europe and the U.S.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi allegedly coordinated RAF Fairford plot from jail

An indictment alleges that Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi used jail calls with family members in Iraq to pass coded messages to co-defendants. BY: MEGA

The superseding indictment, unsealed on Tuesday, November 10, alleges that al-Saadi used calls with family members in Iraq to pass coded messages to co-defendants Mohsen Mohajeri and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani ahead of a suspected September plot targeting RAF Fairford. The alleged operation came to light after five men were detained shortly after midnight on September 27, following reports of three suspicious vans traveling toward the British military base. A sixth suspect, a British-Iranian dual national, was arrested several days later. However, all six were subsequently released by British authorities on bail.

U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in October that the suspected plot was “highly likely” to have been coordinated in Iran and “almost certainly” directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), although the embattled nation has denied involvement. The U.S. subsequently withdrew bombers stationed at RAF Fairford, redeploying them to their home bases.

Three defendants accused of plotting nearly 20 attacks

The unsealed indictment names three defendants: al-Saadi, who’s a dual Iranian-Iraqi national, Mohajeri, who’s an Iranian national and al-Hassani, who’s an Iraqi national. Only al-Saadi, who was 32 when arrested, is currently in U.S. custody. In June, al-Saadi pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he plotted at least 18 attacks across Europe in retaliation for the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran. He described himself as a “prisoner of war.” Prosecutors identified him as a commander of Kata’ib Hezbollah, which, alongside the IRGC, is designated a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the indictment “shows the determination of Iran to commit terrorist attacks in Europe and the U.S.”

U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald said, “The threat presented by Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups to America and our allies is not hypothetical — it is very real.”

Attorney General Todd Blanche added, “Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American service members will be prosecuted by the United States government.”

Prosecutors detail alleged plans targeting Jewish institutions

In March and April, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi allegedly attempted to organize attacks against Jewish institutions. BY: UNSPLASH

Prosecutors say al-Saadi’s alleged activities date back nearly a decade, accusing him of having “conspired and urged others to commit violent attacks” against the U.S. and American citizens on behalf of Iran-linked terrorist organizations.

In March and April, he allegedly attempted to organize attacks against Jewish institutions, including a New York City synagogue. A May criminal complaint alleged he sent an undercover officer photographs and maps of a prominent Manhattan synagogue and two institutions in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Arizona, directing the officer to attack them. They also discussed whether to use an improvised explosive device or “set the place on fire.” None of the attacks ultimately occurred.

Defense contests claims of coded communications

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi’s attorneys challenged prosecutors’ interpretation of his jail calls. BY: UNSPLASH

Al-Saadi’s attorneys challenged prosecutors’ interpretation of his jail calls, arguing that references to coded language are speculative. An October 13 filing stated that the government provided no FBI declaration establishing that al-Saadi or his relatives had used coded messages. “It provides only the government’s lawyers’ speculation about conversations that were translated from Arabic,” the attorneys wrote, arguing that the calls did not justify his extreme isolation.

The defense also contested the interpretation of a call in which al-Saadi’s sister mentioned his growing visibility on TikTok. Prosecutors said he directed relatives to contact Mohajeri, allegedly using the alias Sayyid Abbas, about media coverage. His lawyers argued that his comments amount to protected advocacy about his case.