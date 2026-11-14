President Donald Trump is weighing candidates to become his next White House press secretary, with administration sources saying he is increasingly inclined toward appointing a man. Conservative CNN commentator Ben Ferguson has reportedly emerged as a frontrunner, although Trump remains undecided and is also considering CNN contributor Scott Jennings, despite the president’s known disdain for the network. The position has remained open since October 13, when Katie Zacharia left the role after just five days.

Donald Trump leaning toward appointing a male press secretary

Donald Trump’s ‘instincts are to pick a man,’ a source said,. BY: MEGA

A source close to Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview published on Tuesday, November 10, that Ferguson’s name had repeatedly “been brought up to the president by many people.” The source further said that Trump’s “instincts are to pick a man,” adding, “Which many people have told him that’s a good idea.” A second person familiar with the discussions confirmed what the first source said.

Notably, the last seven press secretaries across Trump’s two administrations and Joe Biden’s presidency have been women. Sean Spicer, who served from January to June 2017, was the last man to hold the position

Ben Ferguson gains support but Donald Trump remains undecided

Donald Trump has not committed to choosing Ben Ferguson. BY: MEGA

Ferguson hosts the nationally syndicated radio program ‘The Ben Ferguson Show’ and works as a political commentator for CNN. However, the source clarified that Trump has not committed to choosing him. “POTUS is not sold on the idea,” the source said. “I think it’s safe to say [Ferguson is] pursuing the job, and the president is aware.”

According to reports, Ferguson has received strong backing from within the administration. A senior White House official described him as one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, praising his willingness to defend the president during hostile media appearances. “His resume and experience are exactly what the administration will need when they face a Congress hell-bent on dismantling our efforts to Make America Great Again,” the official said. Another administration official also praised Ferguson’s abilities, saying he and Jennings regularly face hostility while defending Trump on television.

Scott Jennings and other candidates remain under consideration

Scott Jennings is another contender. BY: MEGA

Jennings, a conservative CNN contributor who frequently appears on Newsnight with Abby Phillip and previously worked in George W. Bush’s administration, is another contender. “The president keeps going back and forth on Scott Jennings,” the source said. “I don’t think it will happen.”

Other names discussed include White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, Breitbart chief Matthew Boyle and former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer. Although several women have also reportedly made the shortlist, sources maintain that a man is likely to get the appointment.

Trump also briefly floated UFC CEO Dana White for the position on Truth Social on Saturday, November 7, describing him as “a violent Fighter and Warrior” and writing, “Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other,” before adding, “Dana, please take the job!” However, speaking to reporters in Palm Beach on Sunday, November 8, Trump clarified that the offer was not serious. “You would have thought that people would have said, ‘He’s having a good time!’” he said. “I will tell you, I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea!”

White House vacancy follows Katie Zacharia’s brief tenure

Katie Zacharia held the position for only five days. BY: MEGA

The press secretary position has been vacant since October 13, when Zacharia departed at Trump’s urging after only a week. Her tenure was marked by controversy surrounding her claims to be an attorney and a 14-minute press conference widely criticized as a failure. She had replaced Karoline Leavitt, who resigned in August after returning from maternity leave, saying she wanted to spend more time with her growing family.