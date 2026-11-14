Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has called out Democratic lawmakers for missing a House impeachment vote against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The progressive Democrat questioned their absence from the crucial vote, arguing that lawmakers had a responsibility to “show up and do your job.” His remarks have added to growing Democratic criticism over the party’s response to the effort to hold Hegseth accountable.

Abdul El-Sayed and other Democrats condemn missed votes

Abdul El-Sayed rebuked Democrats who failed to attend the House vote. BY: MEGA

Speaking to CNN, El-Sayed rebuked Democrats who failed to attend the House vote, saying, “You should show up and do your job.” Other Democrats echoed his criticism. Representative-elect Richard Ojeda said, “Shame on them for not showing up,” adding, “This is important. They had an opportunity to finally get rid of this buffoonery that we have, and they failed.”

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove was similarly critical, saying, “We knew that this vote was coming, so people should have gotten their raggedy selves up these steps to vote.” She added, “There’s no reason why we should have lost this vote because of attendance issues.”

During his CNN appearance, El-Sayed also criticized Hegseth’s handling of his responsibilities and the war, arguing that the defense secretary had focused on political battles instead of his duties. “You are really bad at this. You are failing your responsibility. You have mishandled this war,” he said.

He continued, “Every day you’re talking about fighting a new culture war. But, like, you’re supposed to be waging an actual war that is actually illegal on its own terms.” El-Sayed then urged Hegseth to “just resign” and “make it easy for everybody instead of in the end getting taken out because that is clearly what’s happening.”

Eleven Democrats absent as impeachment effort stops in its tracks

The House ultimately voted 211-204 to send eight articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth back to committee. BY: UNSPLASH

Eleven Democrats missed the November 10 vote: Julia Brownley, J. Luis Correa, Laura Gillen, Steven Horsford, Jonathan Jackson, Nancy Pelosi, Brittany Pettersen, Melanie Stansbury, Haley Stevens, Marilyn Strickland and Frederica Wilson. Seven Republicans were also absent. According to reports, Pelosi was in San Francisco to receive the Lifetime Advocate for Veterans Award, while Stansbury said a traffic incident and a police escort for a bus prevented her and others from reaching the Capitol.

The House ultimately voted 211-204 to send eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth back to committee, effectively blocking the effort. The vote was not a direct decision on whether to impeach the defense secretary. A “yes” vote supported referring the articles back to committee and shelving the effort, while a “no” vote would have allowed it to advance.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged the impact of the absences, saying, “I don’t know why people weren’t here. Someone may have a health issue. I don’t know. But obviously, having a vote like that on attendance is hard. That hurts.”

Thomas Massie’s articles detail allegations against Pete Hegseth

Three articles accused Pete Hegseth of violating the 1973 War Powers Resolution by conducting unauthorized military operations. BY: MEGA

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie introduced the eight articles of impeachment in September. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson recessed the chamber ahead of the midterms without allowing a vote.

Three articles accused Hegseth of violating the 1973 War Powers Resolution by conducting unauthorized military operations. Other allegations included disregarding civilian protections, suppressing free speech, ordering extrajudicial killings through strikes on alleged drug boats and directing an unlawful war in Yemen.

One article also accused Hegseth of orchestrating the unlawful capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. At least 240 people have been killed in strikes on alleged drug boats since September 2025. The articles formed the basis of Massie’s effort to hold Hegseth accountable for what the Republican lawmaker characterized as violations of law and abuses of executive authority.

Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump defend military operations

Pete Hegseth described the impeachment effort as a ‘political spectacle.’ BY: MEGA

Hegseth rejected the allegations and defended the military operations at the center of the impeachment effort. “I stand behind every one of these operations. I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow,” he said.

The defense secretary described the impeachment effort as a “political spectacle” and warned that targeting him could expose military personnel to similar scrutiny. “Put the secretary on trial today and the men and women who carried out those orders tomorrow. If they want to come for the warriors, they’re going to have to come through me,” Hegseth said.

The White House also dismissed the impeachment effort, calling it a “desperate, ego-driven impeachment hoax.” Trump defended his defense secretary on Truth Social, giving Hegseth an “‘A’ PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defense” and calling Massie “a TOTAL LOSER.”