House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is inching closer to becoming the first Black speaker of House in U.S. history after Democrats’ sweeping midterm victories, despite voters rating him below outgoing Republican Speaker Mike Johnson in a pre-election poll. A The Economist/YouGov survey found Jeffries trailing Johnson in terms of net approval, even as the New York Democrat formally launched his bid to lead the incoming House majority.

Poll puts Hakeem Jeffries behind Mike Johnson in voter approval

Voters rated Hakeem Jeffries below outgoing Republican Speaker Mike Johnson in a pre-election poll. BY: MEGA

The final The Economist/YouGov poll before Election Day, conducted October 23–26 among registered voters, found that 26% approved of Jeffries’ performance and 47% disapproved. On the other hand, Johnson received 32% approval and 45% disapproval, giving Jeffries an eight-point disadvantage on net approval.

The figures came despite Democrats’ strong midterm performance, in which they flipped more than 40 House seats and seven Senate seats.

Jeffries formally launched his campaign for speaker on Wednesday, November 4, in a letter to colleagues, writing, “Against all odds, House Democrats were consistently successful in the minority.”

“We must now deliver the dramatic change the American people are demanding in the majority,” he added.

Petition against Hakeem Jeffries gathers hundreds of thousands of signatures

A Change.org petition opposing Hakeem Jeffries has gathered more than a million verified signatures. BY: MEGA

A Change.org petition titled “House Democrats: CHOOSE A NEW SPEAKER,” launched in September by author and TikTok creator Nicole Whitted, has collected more than a million verified signatures. It stood at approximately 20,000 on Wednesday, with actor Mark Ruffalo helping promote it by posting, “Sign this petition if you want a new speaker of the house.” The petition calls on “every member of the incoming 120th Congress to vote against Hakeem Jeffries for speaker in January 2027 and choose a different candidate.”

Whitted told Newsweek that her objection extends beyond individual policy disagreements. “It’s about real leadership that aligns with today’s Democratic voter, real accountability, and whether the party is genuinely listening to the voters demanding change,” she said. She cited Jeffries’ corporate connections, ties to pro-Israel lobbying groups and an August meeting with President Donald Trump’s envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Incoming Democrats question Hakeem Jeffries’ leadership

Zohran Mamdani continues to support and endorse Hakeem Jeffries. BY: MEGA

Some incoming Democrats have also expressed reservations about Jeffries. For instance, William Lawrence, who flipped Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, said in July, “I hope to have an alternative to Jeffries to vote for.” Colorado Representative-elect Melat Kiros, a democratic socialist, has ruled out supporting any leadership candidate who accepts corporate PAC money.

However, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, one of the most prominent progressive Democratic figures, continues to support and endorse Jeffries, saying in August, “I continue to support Congressman Jeffries and his bid to become the leader.”

Hakeem Jeffries faces no declared challenger

No House Democrat has announced a campaign against Hakeem Jeffries yet. BY: MEGA

Despite the criticism, no House Democrat has announced a campaign against Jeffries, and Whitted said she has not heard from anyone planning to challenge him. The Democratic caucus is expected to hold leadership elections on November 18 and 19, ahead of a January floor vote requiring the speaker nominee to secure 218 votes. With Democrats holding 250 House seats as of Friday, the party is on track for its largest House majority since 2008.

Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton said the margin would allow Jeffries to “govern without worrying about being leveraged by anyone.”