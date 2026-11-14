Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is facing growing resistance from Democrats after the party’s strong midterm performance, with several newly elected senators questioning whether he should remain in charge. Despite calls for generational change and petitions demanding his replacement, political science professor Grant Davis Reeher said in a statement he “wouldn’t underestimate” Schumer, even amid “simmering” frustration within the party.

Democrats signal opposition to Chuck Schumer

Several Democrats who flipped Republican-held seats in the midterms have declined to commit to supporting Chuck Schumer. BY: MEGA

Several Democrats who flipped Republican-held seats in the midterms have declined to commit to supporting Schumer. Annie Andrews, who flipped a seat in South Carolina, told Fox News it was “time for generational change on both sides of the aisle.” Michigan progressive Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated Republican Mike Rogers, has suggested Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen as a possible replacement for Schumer. During a CNN interview after his victory, El-Sayed said Van Hollen would make a great leader but must decide whether to run. “If we have another option, I’m going to look at that and say, ‘Who is best placed to get us action, get money out of politics, put money in pockets and pass Medicare for All,’” he said.

Minnesota’s Peggy Flanagan, despite expressing gratitude for Schumer’s leadership, said, “It is time for new leadership.” Kansas Senator-elect Adam Hamilton also reiterated his campaign promise not to support Schumer, arguing the party needed someone capable of building bridges across party lines and bringing people together. Maine’s Troy Jackson told CBS News he had informed Schumer he would support somebody else. Illinois Senator-elect Juliana Stratton had also said during her primary campaign that she would not back him. Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who won in 2024, previously called for new leadership across the White House, House and Senate. Meanwhile, James Talarico of Texas and Chris Pappas of New Hampshire have also remained uncommitted to supporting Schumer.

Chuck Schumer insists he has the votes: ‘I’ll be reelected as majority leader’

Chuck Schumer has said he expects to win the leadership election. BY: MEGA

The resistance follows prolonged criticism of Schumer’s handling of President Donald Trump since his return to office in January 2025. According to reports, frustration among Democrats intensified last year after Schumer helped advance a Republican-backed government funding bill without securing concessions, prompting calls for a primary challenge and speculation about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a potential challenger. Petitions demanding Schumer’s replacement have collected more than 100,000 signatures.

Nevertheless, he has said he expects to win the leadership election, which requires a majority of the Democratic conference rather than the broader congressional voting process used to elect a House speaker. Asked about incoming senators who oppose him, Schumer said, “The issue is not me. I’ll be reelected as majority leader. But the issue is focusing on the American people and what they want.” He also told The New York Times that he does not expect a challenge, describing the caucus as united and emphasizing that Democrats must deliver for voters. “If we don’t deliver, all this will go away. This is just the first step. But I think we’re united together to do that,” Schumer said.

Experts caution against a public leadership contest

Opposition to Chuck Schumer reflects frustrations across ideological divisions. BY: MEGA

Reeher said the opposition to Schumer reflects frustrations across ideological divisions but warned that a public leadership contest could expose deeper divisions within the party ahead of 2028. “An open challenge, rather than one that happens behind closed doors, might show an early split in the party along the same lines that will cause it an issue going into 2028, so I imagine there may be a consensus to avoid drawing more attention to that,” he said.

Chuck Schumer’s record as minority leader remains central

Chuck Schumer could receive credit for Democrats’ Senate victories because he encouraged key candidates to run. BY: MEGA

Robert Y. Shapiro, a professor at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, said Schumer could receive credit for Democrats’ Senate victories because he encouraged key candidates to run. “He encouraged some of the key candidates to run and they won. So he has a strong case to become majority leader,” Shapiro said.

He added that calls for new leadership reflect concerns about age and ideology, while incoming senators must consider who would best serve their interests through committee assignments. “Most important, big picture, the Democrats need to ask, who would best help them in pursuing a policy agenda and recruiting the strong Senate candidates for 2028 that would enable the party to pick up additional seats, and avoid losing seats, so that the Democrats might gain a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, as they are also poised to win the presidency in 2028 and have unified party government in 2029,” Shapiro added.