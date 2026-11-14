Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has fueled speculation about another presidential campaign after launching a sharp critique of Republicans following their sweeping midterm defeat. The outgoing governor described the election results as an “extinction-level event” for the GOP while presenting Florida’s Republican victories as a model for the party, distancing himself from President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans. Asked about his political future in an interview released Monday, November 9, DeSantis left open the possibility of running for the Oval Office in 2028, saying, “We’ll see what happens.”

Ron DeSantis attacks Republicans after midterm defeats

Ron DeSantis described the election as a ‘rebuke’ of President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. BY: MEGA

DeSantis returned to the national spotlight after Democrats recaptured control of both the House and Senate in the midterm elections. At a post-election press conference in Tallahassee, he called the outcome close to an “extinction-level event” for Republicans and argued that the party needed to confront the reasons voters turned against it.

He also criticized Trump’s handling of the war with Iran, which he had described as a “big, big drag” on Republicans in an interview released before Election Day on Stephen A. Smith’s “Straight Shooter” podcast. “We just got to be honest. Gas is higher. It hurts people, working class people, and it’s higher because of this conflict,” he said. “That’s just the fact. If you can’t admit that to voters, then you’re gaslighting them, and they’re not going to listen to you on other things.”

DeSantis also called out the Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and lawmakers’ failure to prohibit insider congressional stock trading. In a Fox News interview later that day, he described the election as a “rebuke” of Trump and congressional Republicans.

Ron DeSantis presents Florida as Republican model

Ron DeSantis positioned Florida as an example of successful Republican leadership. BY: MEGA

While Republicans lost races across the country, including in Texas, Kansas, Iowa and South Carolina, Florida’s Republican candidates won their gubernatorial and Senate contests, although by narrower margins than two years earlier. DeSantis took this opportunity to position Florida as an example of successful Republican leadership. “The one state that was able to hold the line and withstand that is right here in the free state of Florida,” the governor said.

Florida governor leaves door open to another presidential campaign

Ron DeSantis has not ruled out another White House bid. BY: MEGA

DeSantis, who lost the 2024 Republican presidential nomination to Trump, has not ruled out another White House bid. Term-limited and scheduled to leave the governor’s office in January, he addressed the possibility in an interview released Monday. “We’ll see what happens,” he said. “Maybe someday. I don’t know about ’28. Maybe later. Maybe. We’ll see.” His comments following the midterms have intensified speculation that his criticism of the party is part of an effort to establish an independent political identity, one maintaining a safe distance from Trump, ahead of the next presidential contest.

Political experts say Ron DeSantis is ‘poking around with messaging already’

Ron DeSantis is ‘poking around with messaging already,’ like other potential 2028 candidates. BY: MEGA

Costas Panagopoulos, a political science professor at Northeastern University, said DeSantis’ rhetoric “is consistent with planting a seed for a presidential run, while distancing himself from both Trump and congressional Republicans.”

Grant Davis Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University, said DeSantis is “poking around with messaging already,” like other potential 2028 candidates. “They are looking for narratives of the loss that lead to a subsequent narrative of why what they stand for and what they embody are better alternatives,” Reeher told Newsweek.