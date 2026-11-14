President Donald Trump has declined to commit to endorsing a successor in the 2028 presidential race, but singled out Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a “great” potential candidate. In his first sit-down interview since Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, Trump told CBS’s 60 Minutes that he might be better off staying out of the contest altogether. Notably, Trump’s refusal to endorse a candidate for 2028 at this stage came after several of his endorsed candidates in the 2026 midterms won the primaries but ultimately lost the general elections.

Donald Trump leaves 2028 endorsement decision open

‘I think Marco’s great,’ President Donald Trump said of Marco Rubio. BY: MEGA

Asked by 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat whether he would endorse a candidate in 2028, Trump replied, “Probably, not necessarily.” When asked what factors would influence his decision to endorse someone, he said, “I don’t know, we have a tremendous bench. I mean, I have so many people that I have great relationships with.” When pressed to name potential successors beyond the vice president, Trump mentioned Rubio. “Well, I think Marco’s great,” he said. However, he suggested the secretary of state would probably remain in his current position. “I think so. I mean, he certainly loves it, and he’s doing great. He’s doing a fantastic job,” Trump said.

Trump declined to identify other contenders. “There are many others. And I’d rather not mention their names,” he said, adding that some senators would also make excellent candidates.

He concluded, “Maybe I’m better off not getting involved.”

J.D. Vance’s position remains uncertain

President Donald Trump did not mention Vice President J.D. Vance by name during the conversation. BY: MEGA

Trump did not mention Vice President J.D. Vance by name during the conversation with Douthat. Vance entered the discussion only when Douthat asked about potential successors, leaving Trump without explicitly endorsing him. The omission came four days after Vance attributed the Republicans’ midterm losses to the war with Iran.

“The reason we lost is the war,” he wrote on X the morning after the election. “The president himself said so last night.”

Pre-midterm polls place J.D. Vance ahead in Republican field

The RealClearPolling average of national Republican primary surveys shows J.D. Vance leading with 38% of the vote. BY: MEGA

Polling conducted before the midterms offers an indication of the current Republican field. The RealClearPolling average of national Republican primary surveys puts Vance at 38%, followed by Rubio at 26% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 8%. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who might be among the senators Trump referred to in his conversation with Douthat, stands at approximately 3%.

Prediction markets see post-election shifts

Both Kalshi and Polymarket showed Marco Rubio trailing J.D. Vance in terms of chances of receiving the GOP nomination in 2028. BY: MEGA

Notably, prediction markets have registered changes since the midterms. As of Sunday, November 8, Polymarket gave Vance a 32% chance of securing the nomination, followed by Rubio at 21% and DeSantis at approximately 15%. Vance had been at 56% when the market launched in July 2025.

Kalshi showed a similar order, with Vance at 34%, Rubio at 21% and DeSantis at 17%. DeSantis recorded the week’s biggest movement on the platform, gaining approximately 13 percentage points as Vance declined.

Kalshi traders also assigned Rubio a 55% chance of leaving the administration this year, contrasting with Trump’s expectation that the secretary of state will remain in his position.