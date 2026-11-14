Former U.S. Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino expects Democrats to subpoena him when they assume control of Congress in January, following their sweeping win in the midterm elections. In a statement to reporters, the Border Patrol veteran with nearly 30 years of experience said he anticipated congressional scrutiny after being pushed out of the Trump administration amid a series of fatal shootings involving immigration officers.

Greg Bovino expects congressional subpoena when Dems take office

Greg Bovino anticipates that Democrats will seek his testimony once the new Congress convenes. BY: MEGA

“I think they will subpoena me for sure,” Bovino told Newsweek, anticipating that Democrats will seek his testimony once the new Congress convenes in January. Bovino became one of the most prominent figures in President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown efforts, overseeing high-profile enforcement operations in Los Angeles, Chicago and Minneapolis. During nearly three decades with the Border Patrol, he led the El Centro Sector and served in the agency’s tactical unit, BORTAC, before moving into senior leadership positions.

Reports say Bovino’s enforcement methods also attracted legal challenges. In Chicago, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis ordered him to testify in litigation concerning immigration agents’ use of force. Following his deposition, Ellis described him as having appeared “evasive.”

Controversies surrounding Greg Bovino’s remarks

Greg Bovino faced scrutiny over some controversial remarks he made during a January 12 conference call. BY: MEGA

According to reports, Bovino also faced scrutiny over controversial remarks he allegedly made during a January 12 conference call involving federal officials in Minnesota. Citing multiple sources familiar with the discussion, CBS News reported that he expressed frustration after learning that U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen, an Orthodox Jew, could not attend a Saturday meeting because of the Sabbath. One source quoted Bovino as asking, “Do Orthodox criminals also take off on Saturday?” He also allegedly used the phrase “chosen people” disparagingly.

Democrats sought investigations into fatal shootings involving immigration officers

Democrats have repeatedly demanded investigations into shootings involving federal immigration officers. BY: MEGA

Bovino’s anticipated congressional questioning came after Democrats repeatedly demanded investigations into shootings involving federal immigration officers. In July, committee Democrats sought an investigation after an ICE officer fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston. Their letter requested body-camera and vehicle-camera footage, communications about the operation, information concerning the officer and records supporting DHS’ public account. House Democrats also demanded independent investigations into the deaths of Ruben Ray Martinez, a U.S. citizen fatally shot by an ICE agent in Texas in March 2025, and Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, who was killed during an ICE operation in Maine in July 2026.

Democratic takeover of Congress could intensify DHS scrutiny

Democrats’ Senate majority will create additional opportunities to closely examine DHS operations and immigration enforcement policies. BY: MEGA

The midterm results gave Democrats control of both the House and Senate, significantly expanding their ability to investigate the Trump administration when the new Congress takes office in January. Control of House committees will give Democrats access to investigative powers, including the ability to issue subpoenas. Their Senate majority will also create additional opportunities to closely examine DHS operations and immigration enforcement policies.