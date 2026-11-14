President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his mass deportation policies may have been “too tough,” saying they ultimately hurt him politically in the midterm elections. In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, Trump said his administration had succeeded in securing the southern border but acknowledged that deporting immigrants without criminal records who worked and paid taxes had alienated some voters. The president also suggested he could negotiate with Democrats over legal protections for certain undocumented immigrants.

Donald Trump admits deportation policy might have gone too far: ‘I think it was too tough’

President Donald Trump believes his effort to secure the southern border deserved ‘an A+.’ BY: MEGA

Speaking with 60 Minutes host Ross Douthat on Sunday, November 8, Trump said he believed his effort to secure the southern border deserved “an A+,” but acknowledged that his aggressive deportation campaign had affected the midterm election results. “I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out, but I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs, that created one violation for breaking the law: they came into the country illegally,” Trump said.

When asked whether he believed his deportation policy had gone too far, the president replied, “I think it was too tough,” Trump said. “I think it might be too tough, yeh. A lot of people would say that it’s great, but a lot of people think it’s too tough. I think, ultimately, that hurt me.”

It is worth noting that immigration ranked below the cost of living and the state of democracy among voters’ midterm concerns, marking a shift from 2024, when border security and illegal immigration were prominent election issues.

Donald Trump defends his border record

President Donald Trump acknowledged the consequences of deporting people working to make an honest living. BY: MEGA

Trump defended his efforts to reduce illegal border crossings, claiming that 25 million people had entered the country during former President Joe Biden’s four years in office. “We had 25 million people come in through Biden over a four-year period, and many of those people were, as you know, they were from prisons, they were drug dealers, they were from mental institutions, they were from all over the world, not just South America,” Trump said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said there have been no releases into the country’s interior of people who crossed the border illegally over the past 17 months. Under Biden, asylum seekers were commonly released while their cases were pending.

However, Trump acknowledged the consequences of deporting people working in hotels and landscaping businesses and earning an honest living, including those who paid taxes. Describing a hotel worker detained by ICE, he said, “It’s tough. It’s a tough thing.”

Donald Trump floats possible deal with Democrats on immigration

Trump suggested that undocumented immigrants without criminal records could receive some form of legal status, saying an agreement with Democrats was achievable. “The deal would be, we would work something out, and I think that’s something that’s actually doable,” he said. Trump also said he could avoid insulting Democrats for six months if doing so helped secure an agreement. “Very easily,” he told Douthat.

The suggestion of making a deal with Democrats drew mixed reactions. While some Democrats as well as some Republicans welcomed the possibility, Trump’s MAGA supporters opposed any form of amnesty. Former senior Department of Homeland Security official Adam Klein cautioned that acknowledging the distinction between undocumented immigrants and criminal threats did not necessarily mean the administration would change its policies. “His suggestion that he could work with Democrats to allow some longtime residents to remain is interesting, but I would be careful about calling it a pathway to legal status,” Klein told Newsweek. “There is a difference between deciding not to deport someone and granting lawful status, and an even greater difference between temporary protection, permanent residence and citizenship.”

Bipartisan response to Donald Trump’s apparent shift in position

While some Democrats and Republicans welcomed the possibility of working together, President Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters opposed any form of amnesty. BY: UNSPLASH

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer questioned Trump’s apparent change of direction, pointing to Stephen Miller’s appointment as White House chief of staff. “Trump says his immigration crackdown went too far. Apparently, his solution was to put the man responsible for it in charge of the White House,” Schumer posted on X. “That’s not a course correction. That’s a promotion.”

Republican Representative Maria Salazar of Florida urged Trump to pursue bipartisan immigration reform, arguing that immigration involved economic concerns beyond border security. She further said he could surpass Ronald Reagan’s legacy by delivering a historic reform. Notably, immigration laws have largely remained unchanged since the early 1990s, despite repeated bipartisan efforts to reform the system. New Jersey Democratic Representative Rob Menendez, meanwhile, called for an end to federal agents’ enforcement tactics. “The American people have spoken,” Menendez wrote. “Now the question is whether the President and his congressional enablers will do right by the country. Our communities deserve real, meaningful action, and that is what I and House Democrats are ready to deliver.”

Klein warned that a more moderate presidential statement did not guarantee a policy shift, particularly as Miller and others in the administration continued advocating tougher restrictions, including on legal immigration. “But I would not confuse an opening with a commitment,” Klein said. “We don’t yet know what Trump is willing to do, what Democrats can deliver, or whether either side can agree on something that meaningfully addresses the needs of immigrants, families, employers and the country.”