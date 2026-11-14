Matt Braynard called on President Donald Trump to resign following the Republican Party's midterm election losses. BY: RS/MPI/CAPITAL PICTURES / MEGA | MATT BRAYNARD / YOUTUBE

Donald Trump‘s former campaign staffer Matt Braynard has urged the president to step down following the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections.

In a post on X, Braynard praised Trump’s record but argued that his resignation could be rather beneficial.

“I believe President Trump is the best president of my lifetime in terms of getting things done that matter,” Braynard wrote before calling for Trump to leave office.

“I think that after tonight’s results, that he, the party, and the country would be best off if he resigned and instead spent time enjoying his grandchildren,” he added.

Who is Matt Braynard?

Look Ahead America’s executive director Matt Braynard has worked on multiple presidential campaigns. BY: MATT BRAYNARD / YOUTUBE

Braynard is an experienced political strategist who has been actively involved in U.S. politics for several years. He has worked on five presidential campaigns, including Trump’s first bid for the White House.

He also founded Look Ahead America, a nonprofit organization focused on encouraging voter participation/

Matt Braynard’s role in Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Look Ahead America

Matt Braynard previously worked as director of technology for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM/ MEGA

Braynard previously served as director of technology for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. However, the campaign dismissed him in April 2016, months before the general election. At the time, it was reported that his departure created problems with access to campaign data, with the operation reportedly struggling to retrieve some of its own information.

Braynard later founded Look Ahead America, a conservative organization established in 2017. The group became known for supporting individuals prosecuted over their involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and organizing rallies on their behalf.

Look Ahead America also filed a lawsuit against the Stark County Board of Elections in Ohio in 2021. The complaint challenged closed-door discussions concerning the possible purchase of Dominion Voting Systems equipment. In 2024, the Supreme Court of Ohio ordered a new trial in the case.

Matt Braynard links to pro-Donald Trump online campaigns

Matt Braynard became associated with pro-Donald Trump online activism during the 2016 presidential election campaign. BY: MATT BRAYNARD / YOUTUBE

Braynard also gained attention for his involvement in online political activism during the 2016 election cycle. He was described as one of the figures behind the so-called “Great Meme War,” a decentralized online campaign that circulated pro-Trump and anti-Hillary Clinton material.

Participants in the online movement claimed their efforts helped Trump win the election. Braynard later became involved in other Republican political initiatives, including efforts to encourage Virginia Republicans to increase mail-in voting in 2024.

His background in campaign technology and conservative advocacy has kept him connected to the broader Republican movement.

Matt Braynard signals support for J.D. Vance’s independent political role

Matt Braynard defended Vice President J.D. Vance’s constitutional authority. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM/ MEGA

In a separate post on X, Braynard defended J.D. Vance’s position within the Trump administration and emphasized that the vice president holds an independent constitutional role.

“An important fact: [Vance] is not an employee of the President and does not serve at anyone’s pleasure,” Braynard wrote. “He was elected by the people and has his own constitutional authority and agency, and he can chart whatever course he believes is best for the future of the country.”

His remarks prompted disagreement from one social media user, who argued that voters had elected Trump rather than Vance and had not directly chosen the vice president. Braynard responded, “You should have looked more closely at the names on your ballot.”