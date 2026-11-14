Former President Joe Biden has acknowledged that his battle with stage four prostate cancer continues to affect his daily life, admitting that “some days are better than others.”

In a recent post on X, Biden said treatment had not stopped him but sometimes slowed him down, explaining that his health would limit promotional appearances for his upcoming presidential memoir, Promise Me, America. The update came more than a year after his May 2025 diagnosis and follows months of therapy, treatment and occasional health updates from his family.

Joe Biden acknowledges cancer’s impact on his daily life

Joe Biden’s post on Sunday, November 8, focused largely on his presidential memoir. BY: MEGA

Biden’s post on Sunday, November 8, focused largely on his presidential memoir, scheduled for release on November 17. He said the book covers “the challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them.” However, he acknowledged that his health would prevent him from undertaking all the planned promotional appearances. “Some days are better than others,” Biden wrote. “It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down.”

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped. However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves,” he added.

The memoir will also address his decision to seek reelection before stepping aside, a subject that has drawn criticism from both parties over questions about how truthful his team was about his health while he was president. Biden’s team has denied any cover-up.

Joe Biden diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in May 2025

Joe Biden was diagnosed with cancer approximately four months after he left the White House. BY: MEGA

Biden’s cancer was discovered approximately four months after he left the White House. In May 2025, worsening urinary symptoms prompted medical examinations that revealed a prostate nodule. He was diagnosed on May 16, and his office announced the diagnosis on Sunday, May 18.

The cancer had spread to his bones and was classified as Gleason score 9, Grade Group 5, placing it among the most aggressive forms of prostate cancer. His office nevertheless offered some reassurance, saying “the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.” At the time, Biden wrote on Facebook, “Like so many of you, [my wife] Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places.”

Joe Biden underwent radiation and hormone treatment throughout 2025

In September 2025, spokesperson Kelly Scully confirmed Joe Biden had undergone Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer. BY: MEGA

Biden subsequently underwent treatment throughout 2025. In September, spokesperson Kelly Scully confirmed he had undergone Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer after a healing wound appeared on his forehead. On October 11, Scully said Biden was “currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment.” Nine days later, on October 20, she confirmed that he had completed radiation therapy at Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology in Philadelphia. It was reported at the time that Biden also “rang the bell” at the facility, marking the end of his radiation course. However, the milestone did not mean the cancer had disappeared, and Scully did not disclose what treatment would follow.

Biden family offered periodic updates about former president’s health

In September, Joe Biden said on X that ‘the radiation treatment from last fall worked as intended.’ BY: MEGA

In August, Jill Biden told SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa” that her husband was “doing okay” but added that “he will forever live with cancer, and we have to be mindful of it every three months, testing and medicines.” Days later, Hunter Biden told the BBC’s Newsnight that the cancer had spread further, describing it as “very painful and very debilitating in many respects.” In September, however, the president said on X that “the radiation treatment from last fall worked as intended.”

His latest health update contrasts with his July 15 announcement, when he described treatment as “going really well” and promoted plans for a book tour and interviews. He concluded Sunday’s post by recalling his father’s advice. “Looking forward, I’m going to keep following what my father told me a long time ago: ‘Champ, when you get knocked down, get up,’” he wrote. “It’s a good lesson for me. And for America.”