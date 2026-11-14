Jon Stewart called for Democratic leadership changes and urged the party to prioritize governing over targeting President Donald Trump. BY: THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART | YOUTUBE

Jon Stewart has urged Democrats to prioritize rebuilding their party’s leadership and addressing voters’ concerns rather than treating their newly secured congressional majorities as an opportunity to pursue impeachment proceedings. Following the party’s recent electoral victories, the comedian argued that Democrats must use their political advantage to govern effectively instead of focusing primarily on confronting President Donald Trump.

On a recent episode of “The Weekly Show,” Stewart also criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. He argued that Democrats should reconsider their reliance on seniority when selecting congressional leaders and make room for representatives who can better connect with voters.

Jon Stewart says Democrats should focus on governing, not impeachment

Jon Stewart criticized Democratic leadership and warned the party against making impeachment its top priority. BY: THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART | YOUTUBE

Stewart addressed the party’s next steps during a question-and-answer segment at the end of his podcast. One viewer jokingly asked whether actor George Clooney should write an opinion piece urging Schumer to step down. Clooney previously attracted attention during the 2024 presidential campaign when he publicly encouraged then-President Joe Biden to reconsider his reelection bid.

Responding to the question, Stewart said Democrats should treat their latest victories as an opportunity to challenge the political practices that contributed to their earlier difficulties.

“By the way, that’s job one of this opportunity. Job one of this opportunity is to tear down the obstacles and old way of thinking that got us into this mess. Someone has to meet this moment and they have got to show — and this moment is not, ‘Oh, we get to impeach everybody,’ like f*** that. Like, you have an opportunity to actually govern. Do it. Take it,” he said.

Jon Stewart criticizes Chuck Schumer and Democratic leadership

Jon Stewart told Democrats to focus on governing, saying Chuck Schumer ‘does not understand the urgency of the moment.’ BY: THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART | YOUTUBE

The comedian also questioned Schumer’s influence within the party, arguing that seniority should not automatically determine who occupies its most powerful congressional positions.

He criticized Democrats who credited Schumer for helping secure the party’s recent victories, claiming the senator had previously opposed several of the candidates who contributed to those results.

“And one of the first things you need to do is remove that system of seniority from Democratic politics. It is a b******* system and it needs to go,” he said.

Stewart added that Schumer “does not understand the urgency of the moment and what the future demands,” emphasizing that he genuinely believes the party needs a different approach.

His criticism also raises questions about House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ position. Neither Schumer nor Jeffries automatically retains their leadership role because of their current standing.

AIPAC’s support for Democratic candidates draws progressive criticism

AIPAC congratulated Democratic and Republican candidates who secured victories in the recent elections. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Stewart’s remarks ca\ome amid wider disagreements within the Democratic Party over its leadership, political priorities and relationship with pro-Israel advocacy groups.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) congratulated Schumer and Jeffries following the election victories. In a statement, the organization said more than 234 candidates supported by its members had won their races, while several contests remained undecided.

However, progressive Democrats have criticized both leaders over their relationship with AIPAC and what they view as insufficient support for candidates such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.