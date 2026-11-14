President Donald Trump has clarified that his announcement offering Dana White the position of White House Press Secretary was a joke, although he says the UFC CEO “loves the idea.” Trump made the comments to reporters in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, November 8, a day after publicly inviting White to take the job on Truth Social.

Donald Trump says White House job offer to Dana White was a joke

President Donald Trump initially announced the supposed offer to Dana White on Truth Social. BY: MEGA

Trump addressed the announcement Sunday, insisting that his Saturday post was not a serious appointment offer. “You would have thought that people would have said, ‘He’s having a good time!’” Trump said. “I will tell you, I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea!” Later Sunday night, he reiterated, “I was kidding, of course,” while confirming that White still intended to visit him on Monday.

The president had initially announced the supposed offer to White on Truth Social, describing him as “a violent Fighter and Warrior.”

“Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other,” Trump wrote. “Dana, please take the job!”

Donald Trump proposes MMA figures as Dana White’s assistants

President Donald Trump shared a video showing his vision for Dana White as press secretary. BY: TRUTH SOCIAL/@REALDONALDTRUMP

Trump’s post also suggested that White bring several prominent mixed martial arts personalities into the administration as assistants. The names included Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harris. The president said the group would be needed to “defend us against the Lunatic Left.”

White responded shortly after the announcement while attending an event in London. He said he planned to fly to Washington, D.C., to meet Trump on Monday and shared an AI-generated image of himself standing behind the White House press secretary podium. Trump also shared an animated video briefly showing how White’s tenure as White House press secretary would go. The video showed anyone disagreeing with or criticizing Trump facing the wrath of several iconic MMA fighters.

White House press secretary position remains vacant

Karoline Leavitt served as President Donald Trump’s press secretary for the first 584 days of his second term. BY: MEGA

The White House press secretary position has been unfilled since Katie Zacharia’s brief tenure ended on October 9. Announced as the new press secretary in early October, Zacharia began the job on October 5 but left after just five days.

Before her appointment, Karoline Leavitt served as Trump’s press secretary for the first 584 days of his second term. A spokesperson for his 2024 presidential campaign before joining the administration, Leavitt returned to the White House following her maternity leave for several months before announcing her departure in the summer.

Dana White’s Washington visit still expected

The agenda for the meeting between Dana White and President Donald Trump remains unknown. BY: MEGA

Although Trump dismissed the announcement as a joke, White is still expected to meet the president on Monday, although the agenda of their meeting is still unknown. For now, Trump has yet to announce a replacement for Zacharia, and the White House press secretary position remains vacant.