Nvidia has launched an independent investigation into CEO Jensen Huang after he acknowledged having an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence agencies identified as an alleged Beijing spy. The disclosure follows reports that the woman, Alice Huang, was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to gather information about the billionaire executive and potentially influence the chipmaker’s business with China. Nvidia’s board says it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised, and Jensen will remain CEO while the investigation proceeds.

Nvidia launches independent investigation into CEO

Nvidia announced the investigation on Sunday, November 8, after Jensen Huang, the company’s co-founder, informed its board about his relationship with Alice Huang. BY: MEGA

Nvidia announced the investigation on Sunday, November 8, after Jensen, the company’s co-founder, informed its board about his relationship with Alice. The independent directors will select outside counsel to examine the available information, with company spokesman John Rizzo confirming that Jensen will have no role in choosing the investigator. The board said it had “no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised.” It added that Jensen “fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.”

According to reports, Jensen apologized for the affair in a message to employees, acknowledging the personal consequences of the relationship. “I was unfaithful to my wife,” he said. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

U.S. intelligence suspects Alice Huang was a spy

Intelligence officials believe Alice Huang could gather information about Jensen Huang and potentially influence Nvidia to support making its most advanced chips available to China. BY: MEGA

The relationship became a national security concern after U.S. agencies began electronic surveillance of Alice more than a year ago. According to intelligence cited in reports, officials concluded she was communicating information directly to Beijing and had been recruited to target the Nvidia CEO.

It has been further reported that a highly classified memo circulated among senior U.S. officials this past spring described her as an asset of China’s Ministry of State Security. Intelligence officials reportedly believed she could gather information about Jensen and potentially influence Nvidia to support making its most advanced chips available to China.

According to reports, Alice was a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that rents Nvidia computing power to Alibaba and other Chinese businesses. U.S. officials suspect Megaspeed helped smuggle restricted artificial intelligence chips into China, although the Chinese embassy has dismissed the allegations as “smears.”

Megaspeed dealings and relationship draw scrutiny

Surveillance reportedly established that the relationship between Alice Huang and Jensen Huang was romantic in nature. BY: MEGA

Megaspeed, formed in 2023, became a major Nvidia customer in Southeast Asia, purchasing more than $4.8 billion in chips since June 2024. Nvidia continued doing business with the company despite a Commerce Department investigation into suspected chip-smuggling activities. Both Jensen and Nvidia initially described his dealings with Alice as ordinary business interactions. In an interview with Bloomberg News last month, he said their interactions were “related to Megaspeed, and it was all completely normal and not unusual.”

However, surveillance reportedly established that their relationship was romantic. Their interactions included meetings in Taipei in June 2024 and a restaurant dinner the following year, where Taiwanese media photographed Alice kissing Jensen on the cheek.

Donald Trump defends Nvidia CEO as investigation begins

President Donald Trump said he would ‘certainly take’ Jensen Huang on his upcoming China trip. BY: MEGA

President Donald Trump defended Jensen on Sunday, saying he had not heard that the executive had done anything wrong. “I think he’s an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it,” Trump said, adding that Jensen had done “an amazing job for our country.”

Asked whether he should remain CEO, Trump replied, “I think so. Oh, yes, sure.”

Trump also said he would “certainly take him” on his upcoming China trip, despite acknowledging that he had not discussed the matter with Jensen.

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Jensen and Nvidia’s board “owe Congress answers” about his relationship with the alleged spy.

Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, called for an immediate pause in advanced AI chip shipments to China until the allegations are investigated.

Nvidia, meanwhile, insisted that the inquiry will not interrupt Jensen’s leadership. “Today’s news will not slow Nvidia,” Rizzo said.