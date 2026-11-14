President Donald Trump claimed he saved Israel and the Middle East. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

After the Republican Party’s historic midterm defeat, President Donald Trump took the credit for saving Israel and the “entire” Middle East.

On November 7, Trump shared a post on Truth Social claiming that his intervention prevented Iran from developing nuclear weapons and asserting that both Israel and the Middle East would otherwise no longer exist.

“Israel and, in fact, the entire Middle East, WOULD NOT EXIST TODAY if I did not stop Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon. Nobody wants to say that, but everybody knows it’s true!” he wrote.

Pressure at home

The GOP is under pressure after the midterm defeat. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

The comments came after the GOP faced a drastic midterm defeat, with Democrats winning control of the House and Senate.

Particularly alarming for the GOP was data from the midterm defeat that showed voters under 30 shifted towards Democrats, reversing gains made by Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Unfortunately for the GOP, the data also showed that Hispanic, Latino and Black voters followed young voters to the left.

Donald Trump has no regrets about the Iran war

President Donald Trump made it clear that the war with Iran is necessary. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

While many, including Vice President J.D. Vance, do not approve of the war with Iran, Trump asserted that he had to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. However, Trump did not disagree with Vance, admitting that the war is one of the reasons the GOP lost the midterm elections.

“Well, I think it’s largely true, because it drove gasoline up a little bit short-term. And probably that’s — that’s probably it’s true. But at the same time, if I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again, because long-term, it’s the only answer. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

When asked if the war with Iran is worth it, he replied, “I do [think so], yeah. Well, we have no choice. I thought oil would go up a lot more. You have no choice. You have to do it. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon — or everything that you see here some day might not exist.”

Unresolved conflict

President Donald Trump talked about resuming military operations in Iran. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

After almost eight months of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation against Gulf countries with U.S. military bases, the conflict has created plenty of diplomatic and military challenges for Washington.

In a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office on November 7, Trump said he would decide whether to resume military operations and that the objective of strikes is to ensure that Iran’s nuclear program is permanently dismantled.

“I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You’ll know soon enough,” Trump said.

Iran‘s conditions

Iran sent a proposal to Washington with a list of demands. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

According to a November 5 Reuters report, Iran sent a nuclear proposal to Washington via Qatar. The proposal included lifting U.S. sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, receiving compensation for war damages, ending the U.S. naval blockade and downsizing the military presence in the region.

Washington is now in a tight spot, with Tehran refusing to negotiate or reopen the Strait of Hormuz until all demands are met.